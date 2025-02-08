He Called Off His Wedding After He Found Out That His Fiancée Was In A Deep Amount Of Debt From Gambling

This man and his fiancée were supposed to be getting married this year, and they booked their venue, sent out their invitations, and had everything lined up.

His future was looking bright, but then he learned that his fiancée has been keeping it a secret that she’s in a massive amount of debt, and I do mean massive.

“It started when I noticed a huge amount missing from our wedding fund. When I asked her about it, she got defensive and said it was for “unexpected expenses,” he explained.

“That didn’t sit right with me so I did something I never thought I’d have to do, I checked her personal finances. What I found made my stomach drop.”

“She had racked up tens of thousands of dollars in gambling debt. Maxed-out credit cards, payday loans, even money borrowed from friends and family. She had been lying to me for years while secretly burning through cash on online gambling. And worst of all? She had no real plan to stop or pay it back.”

He didn’t stay quiet when he found out about what she was hiding, and he took the evidence to her. His fiancée had a breakdown and pleaded with him to forgive her.

She also threw in there that she could change her ways and quit her gambling addiction. However, he knew that if he went ahead with marrying this girl, he would have to take on her debt and financial instability.

That wasn’t a risk he was willing to take. He didn’t want to have to go backward or be associated with assisting her in doing damage control.

So, he made it clear to his fiancée that he absolutely could not tie the knot with her since she lied to his face about an enormous mess.

“She accused me of “abandoning” her, saying that if I really loved her, I’d help her through it,” he added.

“But to me, love isn’t about blindly taking on someone’s self-inflicted financial ruin. Would I be the [jerk] for canceling our wedding because of this reason?”

