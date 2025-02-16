He Got Dumped By The Girl He Was Seeing After She Found Out He’s Never Been In A Long Term Relationship Before

Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For the last two months, this 34-year-old man has been seeing a woman, and they officially went out on eight dates.

On their latest date, they hooked up, and as they were cuddling one another, she questioned him about his dating history.

He informed her that the longest relationship he’d ever experienced lasted three months in total. He asked her more questions about how she would feel regarding them being exclusive, as well as what she wanted out of a relationship.

He also added that she was the only girl he was dating, and then she just went quiet on him. It wasn’t long after that he went back to his place, as she subtly said she didn’t want him sleeping over.

“When I got home, she texted me saying that she appreciated me bringing up exclusivity and that she hadn’t been seeing anyone else. But she wanted someone who had been in an LTR before and ended things,” he explained.

“I’m a late bloomer and have struggled with confidence issues my whole life; I barely had any friends growing up.”

“Life turned around as an adult, but it was difficult dating in my 20s. I worked on myself, dated a lot in my 30s, even moved to NYC in hopes of better dating prospects (numbers-wise, definitely better than West Coast).”

He figured he was past the point of allowing rejection to bother him, but this girl dumped him two weeks ago, and then he got laid off from his job this week.

He feels like his life is a mess right now, and nothing is going well for him. What hurts the most is that this girl rejected him over something outside of his control.

Drobot Dean – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

This girl told him she really liked being with him and said he was a wonderful guy, but she just could not overlook his inexperience in the dating department.

“I just don’t understand. I tried dating; I was on the apps constantly in my 20s without any luck. I didn’t have the confidence to approach women then, but it almost feels like I’m paying for it in my 30s,” he continued.

“Was wondering if this is a deal breaker for a lot of women? I get that lack of a relationship means new territory, and not having the experience of navigating arguments, living with someone, etc, is valid.”

“But to me, I feel like [trash] because I didn’t even get a chance to prove I can handle any of that, and I really liked this woman.”

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski