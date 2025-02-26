He Regrets Marrying His Wife Who Gets Money From Her Rich Dad, Since They’re Living Paycheck To Paycheck And She Won’t Get A Job

This 32-year-old man and his 30-year-old wife live in a big city, and they have to due to his career. Their rent is nearly $2,000 a month, and he takes home $75,000 a year.

Half of his salary goes to paying their rent, as his wife will not give him any money since she doesn’t have a job and relies on her rich dad for handouts.

“My wife was in nursing school up until 2018, but somehow, she and her whole class flunked out, and she, for some reason, was not able to be re-admitted or had any desire to return,” he explained.

“She moved back home to her small town and did absolutely nothing work-wise. She worked two jobs when we met while in school and then, nothing. We got married in November 2023, and she moved into the basement we are currently in.”

“The irony is that her brother is very successful in the hotel business along with her dad, and her mom’s family was in the diamond business abroad. Needless to say, she doesn’t have to worry about money. She doesn’t have any credit cards, so she is an authorized user for all my CCs I have to go through the statements every month and send Venmo requests to her. She doesn’t work, so she gets the money from her dad.”

His wife’s dad thinks she got married to a man who is incapable of financially supporting her. But in his wife’s family, the men make all of the cash, and the women are housewives.

The only thing his wife brings to the table is that they use her car, which her dad bought, and her brother pays for the insurance on it.

However, his wife’s dad and brother constantly bring up that they are permitting him to drive the car, so they love holding that over his head. He wishes that he had enough money to buy a second car, but that’s not feasible.

“My family isn’t that well off. My parents don’t have a house and still live in the motel we run in a small town,” he added.

“My sister is turning 40 and isn’t married (makes 40k a year), and we just have a lot more of an unfortunate situation. We live in someone’s basement for 2 grand a month in a major city, and she has no awareness to want to work to support me/us.”

“All of our friends and family have had houses for years now, and she has no care in the world to have any growth. She wants to try for a kid but doesn’t realize how expensive they are, and we can’t raise a kid in a basement.”

He and his wife desperately need a home, but he doesn’t have the money to make that happen. Additionally, his wife thinks he needs to help out with all of their household chores.

If his wife had a job and was expecting his assistance, that would be a different story, so they argue about this nonstop.

It’s hard on him to be forever at war with his wife over household chores while stuck in a tiny space with her.

His wife has spent the last four years studying to take a real estate exam, which she has failed on several occasions.

“I have to remind her constantly to study, but her mind is always on taking trips and going to other people’s weddings/baby showers/bachelorettes,” he continued.

“I hate to say it, but I regret marrying her. She lies to everyone we meet, saying she does real estate, but people aren’t stupid and can see through the [nonsense].”

“It makes me look bad in return; why would I marry someone like her who doesn’t feel the need to work and just depend on her daddy financially? My friends ask, and I have to lie and say she’s looking for a job when I know that’s never happening. I’m stuck, and I don’t know what to do.”

What advice do you have for him?

