Her Boyfriend Threw An Engagement Ring At Her Head During A Fight, And She’s Sad To Know He Bought It A Year Ago, Yet Never Proposed

Seven years ago, this 34-year-old woman began dating her 38-year-old boyfriend. They moved to Australia together, bought a home, and frequently go on vacation, so it feels as if they are already married.

She very much so wants a wedding, and her boyfriend has said he wants the same thing. She’s the one who always has to bring up anything related to their future plans.

Her boyfriend also avoids talking about kids, and he wasn’t keen on discussing anything house related when they were ready to buy.

Her boyfriend’s not the most decisive person, but he tells her he loves her and pictures spending his life by her side.

He has shown her various ways that prove he’s committed and in this for the long haul. But six months back, she resolved to quit talking about kids or marriage to test if her boyfriend would talk about it instead. That never happened.

They began attending couples counseling, and their bond improved slowly yet surely. He was honest about his anxieties and hang-ups about their shared future.

On the evening prior to their third counseling appointment, they got into an argument after she accused her boyfriend of being “dismissive.”

He then said he was not going to go to counseling with her, and she was still on the hook to pay $300 even though he didn’t want to attend.

“In the heat of the moment, I did say things that I regretted – e.g., we should just sell the house and that I’d move to a different city,” she explained.

“And then, out of nowhere, he threw an engagement ring box at my face and told me to sell that too. I didn’t even get a chance to process it all – he immediately broke down. Blaming himself. Saying he overthinks everything and fears making the wrong plans for the proposal. And that he is a terrible partner.”

“I ended up comforting him for the rest of the night. But later, when I was alone, I completely broke down as I found out he has had the ring for over a year – but he quite easily made the decision to throw it at my face during an argument.”

This all went down two weeks ago, and her boyfriend has proved he’s remorseful and regrets chucking the ring at her head, though she doesn’t feel they’re making any progress.

She’s the one still trying to have the tough convos while he shuts her out and avoids discussing the future, even after all of that.

She’s sick of all this and feels like she’s already checking out of their relationship. It especially makes her feel terrible to know that he purchased the engagement ring a year ago and wrecked how special that should have been in one heated minute.

“He shows strong characteristics of a fearful avoidant, and I want to support him where I can. He says he will make it up. How long do I wait around for this?” she wondered.

