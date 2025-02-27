Her Brother’s Fiancée Left Him Since He Won’t Stop Acting Like He’s Questioning Everyone In Court

Proxima Studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sometimes, people get a little too wrapped up in their careers and their personality becomes enmeshed in what they do for a living.

This 29-year-old woman has a 30-year-old brother named David who graduated from law school two years ago.

Upon graduating, it was no longer possible to carry on a regular conversation with David. No, now he won’t drop the lawyer act, no matter what.

“He treats anyone he talks to like someone he is questioning in court. Every conversation is like an interrogation and I (29F) am sick of it and so is everyone else,” she explained.

“He was never like this before. I thought it was just because he was excited about finishing law school and that it would wear off but in a few months it will be two years since he graduated.”

“I get being excited. I was excited when I finished pharmacy school but I don’t go around bothering people about their medication. David’s fiancée left him over this.”

David’s fiancée attempted to speak to him and then tried to get him to agree to counseling, but David wasn’t interested.

Finally, David’s fiancée admitted she was over being questioned all the time and verbally bulldozed. David’s fiancée is an optometrist, so she has a career that takes up a lot of her time too, but when she was off the clock, she expected David to want to relax along with her.

Instead, David kept on acting like a lawyer and he was unable to take a moment away from that whole personality he’s built up for himself.

“He can’t leave his lawyer persona at the courtroom door. I honestly don’t know how she put up with it for so long,” she added.

Their 28-year-old brother Trevor brought his girlfriend home for Christmas to meet him, and this girl has a job working for the fire marshal.

Trevor’s girlfriend mentioned that trying to speak to David was like that time she had to give evidence in court and was questioned for her job.

Then, several weeks back, their parents took a vacation, yet their flight home took longer than expected as their plane had a problem with the engine.

So, their parents and all of the other people who were on that plane had to wait for another plane to land a day later than they were set to take off.

“David acted like my parents personally sabotaged the plane and questioned them like they were on the opposing side in one of his court cases. Even my parents are tired of him,” she continued.

“David doesn’t listen if someone tells him to stop. In fact doing that just makes him worse. Trying to do it back to him just gets him riled up more. I just avoid him now and if I have to be around him I don’t talk unless I have to and I just give one word answers.”

“David doesn’t see anything wrong with how he acts towards people now. He was never like this before he became a litigation lawyer and I really wish he would stop because it is so exhausting.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

