Her Brother’s Wife Showed Up To Her Wedding In A Bridal Gown, So Now That The Couple’s Homeless, She’s Refusing To Let Them Live With Her

Yuri A/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Six months ago, this 28-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband got hitched. Their wedding was on the smaller side, but it was gorgeous regardless.

She spent more than a year planning out her special day, and yet, her brother and his wife ruined the moment for her.

Her 34-year-old brother James brought his 29-year-old wife Lily to her wedding, and back then, the couple was just engaged.

She has never gotten along well with Lily, as Lily loves to be the center of attention and thinks the world revolves around her.

“Well, on my wedding day, Lily showed up in a white dress. Not just a white dress but a literal bridal gown. Everyone was shocked,” she said.

“When my mom asked her to explain, she said, “It’s not like your daughter is the only bride today!” Turns out, James and Lily had secretly planned to elope at my wedding venue after our ceremony. They even tried to bribe the officiant to marry them right after us.”

“When I found out, I lost it. I told them both they were out of line and needed to leave. They caused a huge scene, arguing that I was “overreacting.” My parents took my side and told them to get out. The rest of the day went okay, but the whole thing left a bad taste in my mouth.”

Since Lily and James weren’t able to successfully hijack her wedding, they were left with no choice but to have a courthouse wedding.

They’re currently struggling financially, and so they’re homeless. Lily and James have since asked if they can move in with her and her husband on a temporary basis, as they have no other choices for housing.

She told Lily and James to take a hike. After they destroyed her wedding day, she feels no desire to help them out even though they’re going through a rough time.

“Lily sent me a long message, accusing me of being petty and “holding a grudge.” Now my parents are pressuring me to “be the bigger person” since James is family, but I just don’t trust them after what they pulled,” she concluded.

She’s left wondering if she is being mean for declining to let Lily and James move in with her. What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

