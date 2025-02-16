Her Coworker Got Fired After She Refused To Cover Her Shift

This 25-year-old woman has a job as a home hospice nurse, and it’s an amazing job. Every nurse earns a salary and gets to set their own hours.

“This is a desirable job for nurses wanting to get out of working 12-hour shifts at hospitals. It’s very desirable for parents especially,” she explained.

“We all have to take turns being on call overnight, roughly once every two weeks. This is mandatory.”

Basically, all of her coworkers are parents, but she’s not. She’s been at her job for the last three years, and she’s never asked her coworkers for favors or anything like that.

She’s never asked anyone to cover her shifts, and she has not called out for any of her required on-call shifts, so she’s in good standing with her boss, who has a rule that if you call out of any on-call shifts three times in one year, you end up fired.

Her boss does not stray from that rule and will allow you to swap shifts with your coworkers without getting in any trouble.

If her boss has to step in and get someone else to cover the shift, though, watch out. She’s actually witnessed her boss fire multiple people in the last several years for not showing up to their shifts.

Four months ago, Mandy started working with her, and Mandy has already called out of her on-call shifts on two separate occasions.

Mandy’s husband is on active duty in the military and deploys quite frequently. Mandy and her husband share four children, and Mandy has a hard time securing childcare.

Mandy was supposed to be on-call this Monday, and she frantically emailed everyone to see if one of their coworkers could take over for her.

Mandy’s babysitter had gotten sick and canceled on her. She said she would be happy to take Mandy’s shift if she agreed to do her on-call for Valentine’s Day.

She was looking forward to going on a date instead of working, and she knew Mandy didn’t really have a choice. Otherwise, she would lose her job. Three strikes, right?



“Mandy said her husband comes back on Thursday, and they wanted to go out for Valentine’s Day,” she added.

“Apparently, their marriage was heading towards divorce, and they really needed this night. She asked me if she could just work a day for me next month instead. I said no chance.”

“She tried guilting me and shaming me, so eventually I just said…you’re on your own. She tried to backpedal, but I said no. She pleaded with both me and our boss, but Mandy got fired.”

Some of her other coworkers and even her boss now believe she’s a major jerk, as she was available to help Mandy. She just chose not to.

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to decline to take the Monday shift, causing Mandy to get fired.

What do you think?

