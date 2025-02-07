Her Ex-Husband Sent His Affair Partner’s Valentine’s Day Present To Her House, So She Wants To Throw It In The Trash

For the last year, this 38-year-old woman and her 34-year-old husband have decided to separate, and they recently got a divorce.

Three years ago, she caught her husband cheating on her. She didn’t walk away, though, as he swore to fix his behavior and sobbed while he apologized.

She knows it was silly of her to stay, yet she did. She thought he would change. Her husband continued to cheat, breaking his promise to her, so she left him.

“This man gaslighted me to the nth degree about his affairs, to the point where he said I needed therapy for the marriage to continue for my “false assumptions” and “questioning his trust,” she explained.

She found all the evidence she needed, and that day, she said she was done. Making matters worse, the friends she still shares with her now ex-husband have informed her that his affair partner is pregnant.

If you do the math based on the baby’s due date, her ex was still with her when he got his affair partner pregnant, which truly hurts.

She’s been having a tough time dealing with that while still having to speak to her ex in order to finish up everything regarding their divorce.

When she took his name off the deed to her house, that really caused her emotional pain, even though he moved out a year ago.

Occasionally, his mail still shows up on her doorstep, and she keeps politely asking him to make sure to change his address, yet he never does.

“This mail includes things like insurance cards for his new affair baby. Just last week, he picked up the last of his belongings and “important mail,” which I’ve held for months waiting for him to pick up. [He] celebrated this would be the last time I would ever need to contact or see him again,” she said.

“Yesterday, I received a package, and without thinking, I opened it on my way in the door, thinking it was one of my many Amazon buys, lol. Well, it’s a jewelry box with 2 rather cheap-looking necklaces inside, something I didn’t order.”

“I double check the shipping label, and it’s my ex-husband’s name. This is clearly a Valentine’s present for the new girl as the rhinestones are green, which I immediately recognized as her month’s birthstone.”

Her ex never ordered jewelry from this company for her when they were married, so she’s wondering if he intentionally shipped the Valentine’s Day gift for his affair partner to her house in order to make her feel bad.

While her ex can be classified as a narcissist, she can’t imagine he would go to such cruel lengths.

She’s curious if it would be wrong of her to toss the present in the trash, considering she Googled the price, and it’s $80 at best.

“Also, I really wanted to go no contact moving forward, so I [would] rather not text him if it can be avoided. I would be lying if I said I didn’t still harbor resentment and hate, but I feel guilty not giving someone something they paid for,” she continued.

Do you think she should put the gift in the garbage or let her ex know it’s at her house?

