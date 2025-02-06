Her Fiancé’s Sister Is Forcing Her Unsuspecting Guests To Cook And Clean For Her Week-Long Destination Wedding

massimhokuto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

When you’re a guest, whether it’s a wedding or in someone’s home, that entails not having to do any kind of work. Of course, it’s polite to offer to pitch in, but what would you do if you showed up to a wedding only to find out that you’re expected to be the free help?

This woman is engaged, and her fiancé’s sister is having a wedding this upcoming summer. She’s feeling incredibly lucky that she won’t be able to attend, but she’s feeling bad for her fiancé and all of the unsuspecting guests who are about to get roped into a dumpster fire.

There are many odd things about this wedding, the first being that it’s happening from Monday through Friday, so yes, the bride expects all her guests to take that amount of time off from work and their lives.

She wants to underscore here that in their culture, having a wedding that lasts more than one day is not normal at all.

The wedding is at a destination location that’s easily a 10-hour flight from home, and then you have to hop on a lengthy train ride to even get to the place.

The bride has rented out this remote villa where all the guests will be staying for the week-long festivities. Her fiancé is upset that he’s going to have to share bedrooms and bathrooms with tons of his family members like he’s back in college, but that’s not the worst part.

Her future mother-in-law called up her fiancé, saying he needs to fly in earlier than anticipated to help go grocery shopping since all of the wedding guests will be responsible for cooking for everyone that entire week (and there are going to be at least 50 people attending).

“Turns out [my future sister-in-law] is only getting a caterer for their wedding dinner (Thursday), so guests will have to take a week of vacation from work to take turns cooking for everyone, cleaning, and washing dishes, etc., throughout the week,” she explained.

“This whole thing just seems incredibly tacky to me, especially from someone who has tried to knock our more traditional wedding for not being formal!!”

massimhokuto – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She just can’t understand why all the guests need to be at the destination for an entire week, which is just excessive to her, especially since nothing special is planned for anyone.

She thinks her future sister-in-law booked the venue way too late, and that particular place makes you stay for a set amount of time during peak season. Her future sister-in-law could have picked different dates or a different location but didn’t, which is an inconvenience to everyone.

The villa does not have a town close by, so there will be no restaurants for people to eat at – they will all be stuck actually cooking and cleaning.

“They’re very stingy and selfish in general,” she added about her future sister-in-law and her groom-to-be.

“[They] will go on lavish vacations multiple times a year but will leech off people and never chip in for groceries or things on family vacations.”

“They do everything last minute and have no knowledge of wedding etiquette. They had a big engagement party, but aren’t inviting everyone from the engagement party to the wedding. Explicitly asked for cash at their engagement party, too.”

What do you think about this wedding? If you arrived at a destination wedding only to find that you had to help cook and clean for a week, what would you do?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski