Her Husband Can’t See That His Work Wife Is Trying To Destroy Their Marriage

elnariz - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 31-year-old woman is fed up with her 32-year-old husband and his 30-year-old coworker Sarah. Sarah’s new hobby is trying to destroy their marriage, but sadly, her husband cannot see things for what they are.

Since her husband isn’t able to get a handle on the big picture, it has her feeling like perhaps she’s going insane and is making it all up.

But let’s rewind to three years ago when Sarah first began working with her husband, Mark. She did her best to be nice to Sarah, including her in their BBQs and get-togethers.

“Big mistake. She spent the entire time making backhanded comments about everything from my career (“Oh, you’re just a yoga instructor? How… peaceful.”) to my cooking (“I guess not everyone can master basic seasoning.”),” she explained.

Mark doesn’t view Sarah as toxic; he views her as hilarious and defends her. A month ago, Sarah knocked over the mug she bought Mark for their anniversary, smashing it into pieces. The mug had a photo of her and Mark from their wedding day.

Sarah then joked about how the mug didn’t match the aesthetic in their office. She got offended after Mark told her the story, as it was obvious Sarah broke that mug on purpose and it was no accident.

Mark accused her of being dramatic, while admitting Sarah’s standards surrounding their office decor are quite high.

What else has Sarah done to completely convince her she’s trying to wreck her marriage and relationship with Mark?

Well, Sarah changed the kind of coffee Mark normally orders and has since gone around telling everybody that she trained Mark the right way.

elnariz – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Sarah has also made sure to book a “mandatory work dinner” that Mark had to attend on the same evening as their anniversary. Sarah got Mark to decline a promotion since it entailed Mark switching teams at the office.

While that promotion wouldn’t have been for more money, it would have been for a more important title and leadership experience.

“She posts daily photos of them together with hashtags like #WorkPowerCouple and #WorkSpouse,” she added to the list of Sarah’s offenses.

“She tells everyone at their office that she “takes better care of him than I do.”

It’s so hurtful to her that Mark doesn’t understand how bad this has gotten. Just a few days ago, Mark laughed and said Sarah thinks their brand new home is throwing starter home vibes, which made her feel terrible since she and Mark invested months into finding it.

She has attempted to speak to Mark about her feelings, but he won’t hear her since Sarah has already gotten him to believe she’s wildly insecure.

Sarah has sunk her claws in deep. Sarah texts Mark nonstop, including on Saturdays and Sundays, and can recite Mark’s schedule better than she can.

“She rearranged his entire desk and office wardrobe because his style was “too suburban husband.” THAT’S WHAT HE IS!” she exclaimed.

A week ago, she said to Mark that she wants to go to counseling with him, and he was horribly puzzled. Mark went running back to Sarah about that, and Sarah has been going around telling the office that their marriage is on the rocks.

Sarah has painted herself out to be the hero by informing their coworkers that she’s going to be there for Mark so he has someone to speak to about his marriage issues.

She and Mark didn’t have marital problems until Sarah arrived on the scene, so to her, Sarah is the definition of the problem.

“The breaking point? I stopped by his office to surprise him with lunch (I know, I know, but it was his birthday, and Sarah was supposedly out sick). Guess who was there? Sarah,” she continued.

“She’d “miraculously recovered” and bought him a cake that said “To my work hubby” with a photo of them from the office holiday party. She saw me and said, “Oh, Amy! You came too…how nice. Mark, you didn’t tell me your real wife was coming!”

“I’m not crazy, right? This woman is trying to destroy my marriage while my husband stands there grinning like it’s all some big joke. What do I do? Divorce seems extreme, but I’m running out of options here.”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski