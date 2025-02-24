Her Mom Stood Up To Object At Her Wedding And Told Everyone Her Husband Isn’t Good Enough For Her

Maksym - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you’ve ever been to a wedding, you know that the officiant asks everyone present if anyone objects at some point during the ceremony.

I’ve never been to a wedding where a guest objected, and I bet you haven’t either. Sadly, this woman’s own mom got up to object at her wedding and told everyone her husband isn’t good enough for her.

Her wedding happened three months back, and now she can’t say she has a good relationship with her mom anymore.

Her mom has forever been a drama queen, but she never pictured her mom would go out of her way to wreck her wedding.

“For context, my mom has never liked my husband. She thinks I “settled” because he’s not a doctor or lawyer like she wanted,” she explained.

Her mom would occasionally remark while she was engaged that her husband was not the best choice for her, but her mom made a promise to be on her best behavior at the wedding, so she believed her.

During her wedding ceremony, her officiant asked if any of the guests objected to her marriage, and then her mom got up.

Her mom burst into tears and confessed to the entire room that she had to tell her truth before she lost the opportunity to.

“She goes on about how she doesn’t think my husband is “good enough” for me and how she’s only doing this because she loves me,” she said.

“Everyone is stunned. My dad (who is divorced from her) has to pull her away as I stand there in shock. My husband looks at me, waiting for me to say something, but I’m frozen.”

“Eventually, she leaves, and we continue the ceremony, but the damage is done. Half of my guests are whispering. My husband’s family is furious. I spend my reception smiling through tears. She sends a long text the next day saying she “only wanted to protect me” and that I was wrong for not hearing her out.”

Her entire family feels she should forgive her mom. They think that her mom wasn’t trying to destroy her special day.

The problem is she has no interest in forgiving her mom, and she hasn’t spoken to her since the wedding, yet her mom is treating her like she’s ruining their family.

What advice do you have for her?

