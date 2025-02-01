Her Sister Insulted Her For Having No Ambition, So She Refused To Babysit Her Kids For Free

It’s just not nice to go around insulting people, we all know that, but it especially makes no sense to offend someone you want something from.

This 26-year-old woman has two different jobs – she works as a freelance illustrator and as a barista. She actually likes what she does for work, and she doesn’t honestly care that her life isn’t luxurious or something to envy.

“I get by, have my own flat, and save a little each month,” she explained. “My older sister “Sarah” (32F), has always been the “successful” sibling. She has a corporate job, a big house, and two kids (4M and 2F).”

“Over the years, Sarah has made subtle comments about my life choices. She’s hinted that I should “get a real job” or suggested I “grow up” and aim for something more stable.”

“I usually brush it off because I love my work. But recently, things came to a head.”

A weekend ago, Sarah wanted to know if she could babysit her children, as Sarah and her husband wanted to attend a wedding.

She said she would watch the kids, as she wanted to do something kind for her sister. On the night before the wedding, she had dinner at Sarah’s home.

While at the table, Sarah made a cruel remark about her life and how it must be so great for her to have zero responsibilities. Sarah added she wouldn’t be able to get how difficult her life was with managing kids and a serious career.

“I was stunned. I asked her if she really thought I was just “floating through life,” and she doubled down, saying she just wants me to be “more ambitious,” she added.

“I told her I wasn’t comfortable helping her anymore and left. She’s been texting me, calling me immature and selfish for backing out at the last minute.”

Her parents feel she was not doing the adult thing by refusing to babysit Sarah’s kids like that, as they think loved ones should pitch in to help one another no matter what.

She’s honestly sick of Sarah putting her down and treating her like she’s a loser. Do you think she was wrong to back out on babysitting?

