Her Sister’s Mad That She Won’t Babysit Her Bratty Kids So She Can Go On A Babymoon With Her Broke Baby Daddy

This 28-year-old woman has a sister 10 years older than her named Jamie. Jamie was married to a guy who made a nice sum of money, but then she cheated on him six months ago, and they got divorced.

Jamie and her ex-husband share three children together – 11-year-old Melanie, 8-year-old Sara, and 5-year-old Carl.

Jamie’s new boyfriend, 62-year-old Daniel, is who she cheated on her husband with. Jamie is a complete and utter gold digger, so when Daniel started bragging about how he was a millionaire and a business tycoon, Jamie couldn’t help herself.

It was only after Jamie and Daniel got pregnant that Daniel made a shocking confession. He lied, and he’s actually as broke as a joke.

“Jamie and Daniel are expecting a child, a boy, and they decided to go on a babymoon, which will happen in a week, and they are not very wealthy (Jamie spent nearly all of her money on the trip, and Daniel will work double shifts till then and after the babymoon to support both of them) so they did not hire a babysitter,” she explained.

“Yesterday, Jamie unexpectedly called me and asked if I could babysit her kids. I said no, as I have been getting a degree online, and I have to fly to where my university is for my graduation ceremony.”

“At first, she tried to persuade me, saying her kids are ‘absolute darlings‘ and I ‘won’t even notice they are there.'”

Unfortunately, this couldn’t be further from the truth, as Jamie’s kids are bratty. They came over to her place three years ago, and it was so bad she stopped seeing Jamie as much.

Melanie broke one of her vases, and Sara wrote all over her Uggs in permanent marker. That day, it dawned on her that she never wants to be a mom; that’s the kind of impact Jamie’s kids have left on her.

After that incident, she knew she had to put some space between her and Jamie and the kids, though she does see them at her aunt’s house from time to time.

So, after Jamie tried to dump her kids on her and she said no, Jamie flipped out on her. She called her tons of names, including “heartless.”

Jamie tried to guilt trip her into saying yes to babysitting by pointing out that she’s pregnant as well as poor, but she didn’t take the bait.

“I told her that if she wants somebody to work for her for free, she can actually get a job and not sleep with men who are literally old enough to be her father in the hopes that they are rich,” she continued.

“She hung up and is now bombarding me with texts begging me to reconsider. I am beginning to feel a bit guilty. Should I have been nicer to Jamie?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

