Her Vegan Friend Got Upset That She Didn’t Cook Her An Entirely Separate Meal When She Threw A Little Dinner Party

Brent Hofacker - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Last weekend, this woman had a dinner party at her house, and she invited her closest friends to attend. It wasn’t anything elaborate; it was meant to be a casual get-together complete with some drinks and dinner.

Her friend Alina is vegan, and it’s not like she’s never known this about her. She did think about Alina’s dietary preferences when she planned out what to serve everyone that night.

“I made a bunch of sides that were totally vegan-friendly: roasted veggies, a salad, some bread, hummus, and stuff like that,” she explained.

“But the main dish was a roasted chicken with some pasta on the side (which was also vegan since I used olive oil instead of butter).”

As it came time to sit down to have dinner, Alina stared down at her plate and then asked what she would be eating.

She responded that everything was vegan, except for obviously the chicken, but that just irritated Alina. Alina snapped that the sides didn’t make a full meal for her.

She let Alina know that she had thoughtfully prepared things she could eat, but Alina wouldn’t hear her out and took offense.

“I told her I made sure there were options for her, but she said it felt like an afterthought like I just expected her to eat scraps while everyone else got a full meal,” she said.

“I honestly didn’t see the issue because if we flipped this around, no one would expect a vegan to cook meat for a non-vegan guest, right?”

“I wasn’t asking her to eat the chicken, I literally made sure she had food. She ended up eating but was clearly irritated all night, and another friend texted me later saying I should’ve just made her something more substantial because it wouldn’t have been that hard.”

She genuinely can’t see how she was mean, but since Alina had such an awful reaction, she’s curious if she’s not seeing the full picture here.

