He’s Done Helping His Ivy League Grad Wife Pay For Her Student Loans After She Attacked His Sister For Dropping Out Of College

Three years ago, this 36-year-old man married his 28-year-old wife, Anne. Now, Anne attended an Ivy League college, and while he’s not going to name names, he can say it’s a college that’s pretty much a household name in America.

He has a 40-year-old sister named Jennifer who also ended up at an Ivy League, though the one Jennifer got into is “lower in status” than the one Anne went to.

In Jennifer’s sophomore year of college, she began experiencing problems with her mental health, and she ultimately dropped out. Jennifer never completed her degree there.

Anne finished her college education and got her degree in philosophy. Anne now has a job as a receptionist working for a law firm, and she earns approximately $40,000 annually.

“Now, for some reason beyond my understanding, Anne loves talking down to Jennifer. This is particularly odd to me because I didn’t even go to college, and yet she chose to marry me,” he explained.

“I began working as a plumber out of high school, and now I own a small business that brings in a yearly profit well into six figures.”

“Two weeks ago, Anne pushed things too far. While we were out to dinner, Jennifer made mention of her time in college in passing, and Anne said, “Oh, you mean the backup school that you never graduated from?”

Jennifer and Anne got into an enormous fight after Anne’s rude remark, and then Jennifer got up and just walked off, ending the argument.

The mood was tense and uneasy, yet there Anne was, clearly happy with the mess she had made of their evening.

When he and Anne got back in the car to drive home, he brought up that he will no longer be paying for Anne’s student loans.

“She has been enjoying virtually her entire salary as leisure money, but with her elite Ivy League education, she should be able to afford them on her own, right? Anne threw what could best be described as a tantrum, about how they’re too expensive, about how she doesn’t get paid that much, and about how I’m imperiling her financial well-being,” he added.”

“For the last two weeks, Anne has been absolutely insufferable about this. She won’t even talk to me about anything else.”

“She insists that she shouldn’t be penalized for over a hundred thousand dollars over what amounted to a short comment.”

He’s left wondering if he’s being mean for refusing to pay for Anne’s student loans after how nasty she was to Jennifer at dinner.

What do you think?

