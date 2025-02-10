He’s Evicting His Sister-In-Law’s Boyfriend From His Garage After The Guy Threatened To Beat Him Up

Back when this 40-year-old man lived in another country, he bought a house with his wife back home. Since he wasn’t around, his wife invited her sister, her sister’s two children, and her sister’s boyfriend to move in with her.

It didn’t take long for his sister-in-law’s boyfriend to revamp the garage into his own personal man cave, but his wife didn’t mind since the garage wasn’t a space she used at all.

“When I say he made it his man cave, I mean that he stays down there all day and often sleeps there,” he explained.

“He will come out to go to work unless he has been laid off, go to the bathroom, and raid the refrigerator since he doesn’t eat meals with the family.”

He spent three years overseas, and for the last two years, he’s been in the house with his wife and his in-laws.

Since moving home, his wife has been requesting that he purchase a second house for them. Her plan was to allow her sister to rent one, and they could live in the second one.

It’s obviously cramped in his house with all the additional people living there, so he was looking forward to buying another place.

He kept on permitting his sister-in-law’s boyfriend to lay claim to the garage while he investigated something else to purchase.

He and his wife were going to use the rent money his sister-in-law and her boyfriend were paying them, which was supposed to be $700 a month.

However, his in-laws have been paying them anywhere between $200 to $400 less than that every month, so they no longer have the funds to purchase home number two.

Eight months ago, he got himself a motorcycle, so he told his sister-in-law’s boyfriend to make some space in the garage for his new toy since it had to be rebuilt.

His sister-in-law’s boyfriend promised to do that, yet didn’t, and kept on sleeping all alone out there in the garage to boot.

“So mid-December, I told him he needed to move his stuff out of the garage, and I gave him a 3-week time frame, well we are now well over a month and a half past that due date,” he added.

“He has told me that he stays in the garage because he doesn’t like living here. He has also said that he will remove his stuff from the garage, but he has yet to follow through.”

“He is upset that he has lived here for “this long,” and he doesn’t know why everything has to change now. He tells me he doesn’t have a place to put his stuff and that his family will move out soon (despite not actually having a time frame).”

His in-laws have taken over his garage and three entire bedrooms, so he replied to his sister-in-law’s boyfriend that he has two choices: rent a storage unit or box up all of his belongings and organize them into one corner since he’s planning on moving out regardless.

His sister-in-law’s boyfriend actually threatened to beat him up after that!

This guy also said he should exclusively speak to his sister-in-law from here on out about living arrangements since he’s refusing to talk to him.

He was thinking about telling his sister-in-law’s boyfriend that he’s going to report him to the cops if he makes any more threats against him in his own house.

But after having some time to think about it, he just wants to evict the guy.

He’s left wondering if it’s mean of him to tell his sister-in-law’s boyfriend it’s time to find somewhere else to live so he can regain some peace in his home.

What do you think?

