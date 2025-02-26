His Mother-In-Law Said She Wants Him To Be A Better Husband To Her Daughter As A Birthday Present This Year

Feb 26, 2025
Over the weekend, this 29-year-old man’s mother-in-law was at his house spending time with him and his 26-year-old wife.

On Sunday morning, he and his mother-in-law woke up before his wife, so they sat down to have some tea together.

They were chatting about how her birthday was quickly approaching, and he questioned his mother-in-law about what she would like as a present.

She grinned back at him and said she wanted him to “be a better husband” to her daughter.

“I felt like someone had punched me in the gut,” he explained. “She was smiling, so I thought it was a joke (we have a warm relationship), and I played along and said “Why, you’ve been receiving a lot of complaints about me?” jokingly.”

“She replied, “I have my ways; I am your mother-in-law, after all,” while still smiling. I was kind of freaking out internally, came to the conclusion it was just her teasing, and let the matter drop.”

He’s been replaying that discussion in his head throughout the last couple of days, and now he’s not convinced his mother-in-law was joking around.

He has been spending less time with his wife and their 1-year-old daughter due to his job and the fact that he’s building his own company.

Many of his days are seemingly never-ending with his workload, but his wife has been nothing but supportive. However, given what his mother-in-law said to him while they were alone, perhaps his wife has been confiding in her that she’s not happy with how things are right now.

Beautiful middle age hispanic woman standing with smile on face at clothes store. Shop owner and shop assistant smiling confident and cheerful
Krakenimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

“I haven’t brought this up with my wife because maybe this was a joke, and I don’t want to create a whole thing out of a joke and ruin my relationship with my MIL,” he continued.

“But I’ve had a knot in my stomach since. Has my marriage been on the rocks without me knowing, or is this something a MIL would joke about?”

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read
