His Twin Brother’s Marrying His Ex, The Girl Who Broke His Heart, And Expects Him To Be The Best Man

This 27-year-old man has a twin brother named Ryan, and they are identical twins. When they were little, they were glued to the hip and did every little thing with one another.

But a couple of years ago, they began to drift apart after Ryan began dating his ex – the girl who broke his heart.

Now, three years ago, he was dating a 26-year-old girl named Emily, and they were in a committed relationship.

They spent two years together and did discuss getting engaged to one another, so things between them were absolutely serious.

“Things ended suddenly when she told me she “wasn’t ready for a serious commitment.” I was heartbroken, but I respected her decision and moved on (or so I thought),” he explained.

“Fast forward to last month, Ryan dropped a bomb on me—he’s engaged to Emily. Yes, my Emily. The one I was still quietly getting over.”

“I had no idea they were even dating. He told me they started seeing each other about a year after we broke up and kept it a secret because they “didn’t want to hurt me.” Um, yeah… great job on that one.”

Adding insult to injury, Ryan asked if he could be his best man. He was flabbergasted, and he pointed out to Ryan that he could not witness him get married to a girl he’s still in love with.

He also couldn’t believe Ryan expected him to be happy for him and supportive of the wedding. Ryan instantly accused him of being “petty” and said it was time for him to get over his past and act like an adult.

His mom and dad are not on his side; they’re on Ryan’s, and feel that since “love works in mysterious ways,” he owes it to Ryan to be his best man.

“Meanwhile, some friends think I’m justified and that it’s insane he even asked me,” he continued. “Ryan and I haven’t spoken much since the argument, and the wedding planning is underway.”

“I feel like I’m stuck between being seen as the bitter, jealous twin or losing my relationship with my brother entirely.”

He’s left wondering if it’s wrong of him to decline to play best man and if it would be even more mean of him to decline to go to the wedding as a guest.

What do you think?

