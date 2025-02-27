On His Second Date With A Girl, She Said She’s Pregnant With Her Ex-Husband’s Baby, So He’s No Longer Interested

This 27-year-old man has a 31-year-old coworker named Richard who has been doing his best to get him to say yes to dating his 28-year-old friend Sara.

He finally caved and told Richard he would take Sara out. When he did meet up with Sara, he found her exciting to be around and he thought they had a lot in common.

“We had a good time, and I was actually looking forward to seeing her again,” he explained. “But during the second date, Sara mentions that she’s pregnant.”

“She’s about 4 months along and I wasn’t sure how to handle it. I took a long time to process it and didn’t know how to reply.”

“Personally, I didn’t know people expecting a child still went on dates, both men and women. I always thought the baby would be their priority for at least two years. Maybe I’m out of touch (but not judging them).”

He is not down to date a mom, simply because he isn’t interested in playing the role of stepdad to anyone. He wants to keep his life as drama-free as possible, and having someone’s baby daddy in the picture prevents that from happening. Not only that – but he’s not convinced he could find it in his heart to love a child he didn’t father.

But let’s get back to that second date with Sara – he didn’t say anything to her after she revealed her pregnancy.

When their date came to an end and Sara suggested they go out on another date, he didn’t hold back. He said that he can’t keep seeing Sara due to her baby on the way.

“Afterward, Richard was furious with me. He told me that Sara had been cheated on by her husband, and during the divorce, she found out she was pregnant,” he added.

“She didn’t want to keep the baby because she didn’t want to raise it alone, but all her friends, including Richard, persuaded her to keep it, saying that there are plenty of good guys out there who would step up. Richard then told me that the first “good guy” he thought of was me.”

“He said I was the only one she liked among the guys they set her up with. She was clearly upset about being rejected, though she didn’t say anything to him, but it was obvious she was sad.”

He felt disappointed, as Richard failed to mention he knew Sara was pregnant prior to the date. Also, Richard is trying to make him feel bad while convincing him to keep on dating Sara even though that’s against what he wants.

He replied to Richard that he feels terrible for Sara, but it’s not on him to bail her out of her circumstances. He’s trying to figure his own life out, and it’s too much to have to do that and handle Sara’s pregnancy.

Following that conversation with Richard, his other coworkers began to treat him with an iciness he hasn’t seen before.

One guy named Ben actually informed him that Richard is going around saying he’s the reason a pregnant girl nearly lost her baby.

He gave Ben the truth, and so Ben has since said he should go to HR, as Richard is ruining his reputation around the office.

He’s left wondering if he’s mean for not wanting to date a pregnant girl.

What do you think?

