She And Her Husband Leaked Fake Baby Names To Their Family Members After Everyone Gave Them Unsolicited Opinions

When there’s a new baby about to make an entrance into the world, some family members can get a little too enthusiastic with unsolicited opinions regarding what the newborn should be named.

This woman and her husband are pregnant with their firstborn, and their family members have been intensely offering up names for them.

It’s gotten pretty irritating for them, and one week after they made their pregnancy announcement, loved ones from each of their families instantly started weighing in with the baby names.

Her sisters, aunt, uncle, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law ultimately determined that if they had a girl, they had to name her Cassandra or Elizabeth, but if they had a boy, he had to be called Patrick or William.

“We told our families we weren’t taking name suggestions and to stop acting like they can tell us what to name our kid,” she explained.

“We were told the names mentioned were good solid names, and it would prevent any weird tragic names that people these days choose.”

“My husband came up with the idea to have some fun with names and start leaking some names we won’t use. This meant commenting on random FB posts with a name and acting like we were going to use that. Or photoshopping photos with baby items that had other names on them. Stuff like that.”

She and her husband did come up with some hilariously terrible names. Sprite was even in there. The results were as expected – they really did upset the family members who were the most vocal about baby names.

However, one of their loved ones piped up and asked why they were spending money on monogramming baby items when they could still change their minds.

The jig was up, and it registered with their family members that they were feeding them fake baby names.

They all confronted them, demanding to know why they would do such a thing. She and her husband replied that they were not happy with how outspoken some people had been about what they should name their baby.

“They said it was childish. My husband pointed out they were the ones who childishly believed they could name our child for us,” she continued.

A few people thought it was funny, but overall, it was not a well-received joke, so she’s left wondering if it was mean of her to prank everyone with fake baby names.

What do you think?

