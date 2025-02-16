She Blames Her Cousin’s Parents For Causing Him To End Up Disabled After He Fell Into A Koi Pond When They Weren’t Watching Him

When this woman celebrated her 50th birthday party, something tragic sadly happened. The party took place at her grandma’s house, and her grandma has a beautiful, large, landscaped backyard complete with a koi pond.

There were more than 100 guests present that day, and her grandma’s property was pretty crowded because of how many people were in attendance.

During her party, her two-year-old cousin was found floating in the koi pond, and he was barely alive. Both of her cousin’s parents were present at the party, yet they failed to watch him.

Nobody could figure out how long her little cousin had been in the pond before they found him, and they figured he was trying to play with the fish and fell in.

He is now disabled for life and has a traumatic brain injury. He cannot eat, walk, see, or talk. He can’t really move his legs, but he can move his arms a small amount.

One of her good friends likes to keep up with the progress her little cousin is making, so she sent along his GoFundMe and Caring Bridge links.

She also sends social media updates to her friend, and when she spends time with her friend, she wants to know how her cousin is doing.

Not too long ago, she had brunch with her cousin, who is the grandma of her little cousin who nearly drowned.

“She was saying how this could have happened to anyone, and no one is to blame,” she explained. “I asked if that meant she thought someone was minding the child at the time of the drowning because it was pretty obvious no one was watching the kid when he got caught up in the water.”

“They don’t even know how long he was in the water, which is what the paramedics were told when they arrived. She basically said she didn’t want to place blame on anyone for this unfortunate accident.”

“I later told my friend about my conversation with my cousin and we were texting about it. Last night, she sent me a bunch of messages about how offended she was that I was trying to place blame on the parents for this.”

She responded that she was there when her little cousin nearly lost his life, and she told the police detectives the truth when she gave them a statement.

It’s true – nobody was watching her little cousin, certainly not his parents, and he came close to losing his life because of their negligence.

She confirmed to her friend that she’s not comfortable rewriting the narrative in order to make her little cousin’s mom feel better.

“Now my friend is not talking to me, has canceled our plans to hang out, and doesn’t want to be my friend anymore because she’s a mom and is horrified. I would say something like that,” she continued.

“So I’m wondering now if I’m the [jerk] for saying no one was watching the kid, and it’s the parents’ fault this happened?”

You can read the original post below.

