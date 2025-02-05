She Burst Into Tears When Her Stepdaughter Admitted She Doesn’t Love Her

Eight years ago, this 44-year-old woman tied the knot with her husband. He was married once before her, but his wife sadly passed away when their daughter was five-years-old.

When she came into her husband’s life, his daughter was nine, and when they got hitched, his daughter was eleven.

So she’s been in his daughter’s life for a couple of years, and she figured they got along decently. She has come to love her stepdaughter a lot, and she’s really a great girl.

“I could never have kids of my own, and I accepted that. I never expected, suggested or implied I wanted to be her mom,” she explained.

“I was happy to be a part of her life and some part of her family. I did think we loved each other. But I learned this was one-sided at Christmas.”

“My husband’s extended family planned a few days away after Christmas to spend as a family. We rented a cabin, and everyone was under one roof for a few nights.”

She got sick during the trip, and she was pretty much bedridden. She woke up from sleeping one day, and she heard her stepdaughter talking with her sister-in-law.

She couldn’t overhear everything they were saying, but she did clearly hear her stepdaughter admit that she does not love her at all and simply “tolerates” her since her dad is thrilled.

Her stepdaughter then confessed she wished they never had gotten married. She clicked the TV on in order to cover up the rest of the conversation, which she had no interest in listening to. However, she then burst into tears.

“It made me sad, and I won’t lie and say it didn’t or that it didn’t bother me at all. But I was never going to bring it up,” she said.

“Then SIL checked on me after a while and found me crying. She realized I must have heard some of it and told me I should never have listened and that crying wouldn’t solve anything.”

“Then she told me not to start any trouble based on what I heard. I said I wasn’t going to, but I just needed to let it out. I didn’t bring it up again and I was happy to let it go. But my SIL brought it up again, and she told me I could feel a certain way, but at my age and given my stepdaughter’s loss, I shouldn’t have made it about me by crying.”

Her sister-in-law stated she should not share the information with her husband, and she agreed not to say anything.

Her sister-in-law wasn’t convinced, and she assumed that since she was crying, that must have meant she already said something to her husband.

Her sister-in-law concluded their conversation by insisting she should not tell anyone about what she heard her stepdaughter say about her.

She’s left wondering if she was wrong to start sobbing after she heard the cruel things her stepdaughter confessed.

