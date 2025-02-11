She Evicted Her Dad’s Affair Partner And Kids After She Inherited Their House

Chris Ryan/KOTO - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This 25-year-old woman’s life was turned upside down five years ago when her mom found out that her dad was having an affair with a woman named Jenna.

Jenna actually told her mom about the cheating and confessed that she was pregnant as well. Her mom was so crushed she tragically took her own life.

“I was devastated, and I think that, in some way, my father was too. While I mostly blame him, the words Jenna said to my mother were cruel, and I believe the main cause of her death,” she explained.

“My father wanted to leave Jenna, but because she was pregnant married her instead. My culture is not kind to women who are unmarried with children. They went on to have a second child together.”

She has hardly spoken to her dad after Jenna confronted her mom, though he’s reached out to her a bunch. She honestly hates her dad and Jenna, too, for what happened to her mom.

Not that long ago, her dad unexpectedly passed away in a car accident while driving home from work one day. Apparently, her dad never revised his will, so she inherited absolutely everything, including his life insurance money.

Jenna took her to court and tried to get her hands on the money, but when her lawyer addressed Jenna’s affair, the judge wasn’t happy.

“The judge ruled with me and shamed Jenna. Adultery is not taken kindly here. This is why the judge gave her nothing,” she added.

“I had Jenna and her two children evicted from my childhood home. Jenna and her family have been raging at me. My father was a very wealthy man, and Jenna worked as a receptionist when they met.”

Chris Ryan/KOTO – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“She now has no money to her name, and lives with her mother. She thinks I did wrong by her and my half-siblings. I do not consider them my family, and I hate them because they will always be her children.”

She’s left wondering if she was wrong to decline to share her inheritance with Jenna and kick her out of the house.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski