She Finds It Strange That Her Ex-Husband Moved His Affair Partner Into Their Home But Didn’t Bother Changing Her Unique Decor

Over two years ago, this 32-year-old woman’s 34-year-old husband cheated on her with one of her best friends.

Things got violent, and so she moved along with their two kids into a homeless shelter. Her husband wasted no time moving his affair partner into their house after she left.

“For the record, we are all doing very well now. I have happily moved on and rebuilt my life, and my kids are doing great,” she explained.

“However, I was recently given some information that made me feel some sort of way and was wondering if you guys could help me work through my thoughts or just give me some indication I’m not crazy for this making me feel uncomfortable?”

Her teen daughter stopped trying to have a relationship with her now ex-husband, but she recently began going over to the house again in an effort to reconnect.

It was then that her daughter admitted the house is exactly the way that she designed it, and she has quite a unique taste when it comes to home decor.

The way she styled the house was extremely important to her, and she not only picked out all of the furnishings – she painted it herself, too.

Her ex and his new girlfriend have her decorations still sitting right there on her bookshelf. They still have her candles and ornaments adorning the mantle of their fireplace.

“In the bedroom, my big ornate mirror is still up; my Hollywood mirror is now used by the new GF. There’s even a painting I did still hanging in the hallway,” she said.

“I don’t want anything back as I have started my life fresh, and I want no part of my old life in my present, but something makes me feel uncomfortable about another woman happily being surrounded by all of my things.”

Her ex and his new girlfriend have also kept all of her bedding, and they use it. She’s aware that’s something you can wash, but it comes across as strange to her.

She’s not sure why her ex and his girlfriend don’t want to buy their own things and prefer to keep using everything she owned when she lived in the home.

It’s not that she feels envious; it’s more that it makes her unsettled, and she wishes they would toss her belongings in favor of their own things.

“I understand furniture is expensive to replace, but the fact my daughter described the house as “a time capsule of me” just made me shiver,” she continued.

“This is weird, right? It’s not just me?”

