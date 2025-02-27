She Said No To Being Her Sister’s Surrogate Since It Will Ruin The Mommy Makeover She Got

Vladimir Arndt - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 36-year-old woman has two children – an eight-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter. As soon as she gave birth the second time, she instantly knew another baby was not in the cards for her.

She got her tubes removed, and a year ago, she had an extremely pricey mommy makeover in order to eliminate the loose and scar-covered skin that came along with how much her body changed during her pregnancies.

“I finally feel more confident in how I look again, and I have zero desire to put my body through another pregnancy,” she explained.

Last year, her 40-year-old sister got married, and her sister recently was told that she can’t carry a baby of her own due to how she’s built down there.

Her sister and her sister’s husband are both crushed, and her heart goes out to them. Interestingly enough, her sister opted not to explore other options for having a baby and instead trapped her into a conversation when they were at their mom and dad’s house this past Sunday.

Her sister said she wanted her to be her surrogate. But the way her sister said it made it seem like that was the only option, not like she was really asking her.

She couldn’t even get a word out in response before her sister launched into a list of reasons why she should be her surrogate.

Her sister outlined that she’s already had two babies, so it should not be a problem for her to have a third baby.

As kindly as possible, she pointed out to her sister that she wasn’t interested in carrying another child. She also didn’t want to go backward on the progress she made with her body, as she loves it right now.

Vladimir Arndt – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“She didn’t take it well. She was upset, saying it wasn’t fair that I “already got to be a mam” and I should want to help her have the same happiness even if it meant having the surgery re-done in the future, and that she would do it for me in a heartbeat,” she added.

Her sister ran off in tears to their mom and dad after she refused, and they have since gotten in the middle of everything.

Their mom said she will survive another baby, and her sister might never have the opportunity to be a mom unless she agrees to be her surrogate.

Her mom threw in there that she had to sacrifice her amazing body in order to welcome her and her sister into the world.

“I saw red at that one and reminded her that she wouldn’t even take my kids for a week or so while I was recovering last year because she said she was “done playing mammy when Danny left home” (Danny is our younger brother – 28M if that’s relevant), so she’s obviously not that self-sacrificing,” she continued.

“She also said at the time my surgery was “pure vanity” and “a waste of money.”

Her husband’s not into arguing, so at first, he maintained it was up to her, but after witnessing the waves it’s making in her own family, he suggested that they should investigate what surrogacy will entail.

She reminded her husband that he’s not exactly a part of this, as it is her body. That all went down several days ago, then today, her sister asked again if she would consider being her surrogate.

Not being so nice this time, she told her sister she will not change her mind, which made her sister call her self-centered.

She’s left wondering if she is mean to decline to be her sister’s surrogate without fully investigating what it would even mean for her.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski