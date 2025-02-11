She Sent Her Manager To The Hospital For Stealing Her Lunch, And Now She’s In Trouble At Work

Ljustina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman has a job at a family-owned corporation, and somebody at the office has been swiping her lunch for quite some time now.

At first, it only happened on occasion, so she figured it had to just be a mistake, as it was possible one of her coworkers was confusing her food for their food.

But after her lunch kept on going missing, she knew this was intentional. There was a thief prowling around.

“I started putting my name on it, writing passive-aggressive notes on it, but that didn’t help,” she explained. I would still find my lunchbox empty. Sometimes, they would just have a few bites and leave the rest.”

She also had drinks that she had half-finished that would end up missing, along with her food. Literally, everything she was putting in the fridge was vanishing.

The thief stole her lunch multiple times every week, and while it happened to other people in their office, too, she couldn’t help but feel like she especially was a target.

“I was at my wit’s end because 1. I’m extra hungry because of the pregnancy 2. I am on a really tight budget, so I can’t even afford to replace the food, meaning I have to work on an empty stomach for my whole shift, and this completely enraged me,” she added.

She actually excused herself to go to the bathroom and cry, that’s how upset she was about her lunch being stolen out from under her.

Recently, she decided to make a fake lunch that she loaded up with cayenne pepper, as that was the most terrible ingredient she had in her house.

Also, she wasn’t trying to cause any harm to the thief – she just wanted to teach them a lesson and get them to stop once and for all.

She dislikes food with spice, so cayenne pepper isn’t something she ever adds to her dishes, by the way. When she brought that spicy surprise with her to work, it remained untouched, so she brought it home with her and returned it to the office fridge the following morning.

Around an hour after she placed the food in the fridge, there was a disturbance amid the cubicles, and it was clear who the thief was.

“The manager was sick and stuck in the toilet for a while; her throat swelled up, [and] she even had to go to the hospital,” she continued.

“Turns out she had an allergic reaction. When she came back she blamed me because she obviously knew exactly whose food she ate, and I told her that it’s her own fault for stealing other people’s food.”

“Even after telling my side of the story to her boss, I got a verbal warning, and apparently, I got off lightly. Nothing happened to the manager. I don’t get how I’m the bad guy for messing with MY own food, but a literal thief gets away with stealing.”



She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to bring that fake lunch to work in order to teach the person stealing her lunch a lesson, considering she got in trouble for it.

What do you think?

