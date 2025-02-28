She Started Charging Her Stepdad Rent When He Began Bossing Her Around In Her Own House

Five years ago, this woman’s 52-year-old mom got married to her 55-year-old stepdad. Everything was well and good until their house got foreclosed on, and her mom and stepdad fell into financial trouble.

A few months ago, they wound up moving into her house. Her stepdad has not been working full-time after the foreclosure, but he does have a part-time position.

Her stepdad has been making remarks about her clothes, saying her shorts were way too little and that she should think twice before leaving the house like that.

They actually got into an argument and then she walked away since she was sick of trying to rationalize with him.

“He’s been making a lot of these comments in various times and various different ways (e.g. skirt or shorts are too short, your belly is showing, etc.),” she explained.

“I’ve told him to stop and he says ok and then starts up again. I can’t say I understand. I think the straw that broke the camel’s back for me was when I had my BF over.”

Her boyfriend came over one evening and left at around 10:30 to 11. Her stepdad didn’t say a word while her boyfriend was at the house, but when her boyfriend left, her stepdad freaked out.

Her stepdad snapped that it’s not moral for her to have a man over so late into the evening, let alone allow her boyfriend to be in her room with her.

Her stepdad said this isn’t alright in their home. She pointed out to her stepdad that his rules apply in his home, but since they’re in her home, he doesn’t get to boss her around.

“I told him that the days of him making unsolicited comments at me need to end,” she added. “On top of that, I told him that from here on out I’m charging $400 a month rent with a month-to-month agreement.”

“On top of that, if he continues to make comments, this agreement is over and he’ll be out of the house as soon as I am able to make it happen.”

“My mom was upset at first about it but I was able to calm her down. First, I told her that she told me that it was up to us how to solve this dispute and this is how I’ve decided to solve it.”

After her stepdad shouted at her that evening, he hasn’t said much to her since, and he’s still angry at her.

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to let her stepdad know she’s charging him rent since he’s trying to dictate how she should be living under her own roof.

