She Told Her Brother’s Wife He’s Only Using Her To Babysit His Disabled Son

This woman and her brother do not get along, but after she dished out a dose of honesty to his new wife, she really wrecked any chance of them having a bond.

Her brother is the most disgusting person she knows, and she means that looks-wise and character-wise. She hates him, in case you couldn’t tell.

He has always struggled with women, and he had to pay his way to finally getting to sleep with someone. That girl he got pregnant, and their child has fetal alcohol issues as well as Down syndrome.

“A paternity test was done, and yes, my brother is the father. She took off into the wind, leaving my brother as a single dad to this child,” she explained.

“He already had no dating prospects, and that made things even worse. He has kind of hated women his entire adult life.”

“He thinks life’s not fair; he deserves love; women need to give him a chance; women just want hot, rich guys. Blah blah blah, entitled [stuff]. I’m not sure why our parents don’t correct him, and they shut me down when I try to.”

Not so long ago, her brother saved up his money, traveled to the Philippines, and went on a mission to find himself a wife.

He dissed American women as not having any “family values” and claimed that a woman overseas would absolutely be able to meet his needs.

Honestly, though, she says her brother has been striking out with American women, and finding a poor, international bride was his one chance at getting himself a girl.

Her brother is 31, and he managed to find an 18-year-old girl who comes from a family steeped in poverty.

“He married her quickly and convinced her that he would be the best husband in the world. He didn’t elaborate on his son’s issues,” she continued.

“She was shocked when she was brought back to his [awful] apartment and medically needy child. I met her for the first time and took her out shopping, and she actually seemed like a very nice girl. She is clearly in way over her head.”

“I could tell she was holding back what she wanted to say, because he’s my brother, but I flat out told her staying with him for a green card is not worth it. He will treat her like [trash], and he only wanted her because she’s young and desperate. He hates his kid and wants a woman to take care of him, and he’s also just a desperate loser.”

Her brother’s wife began sobbing and asked to move in with her, so she said yes. She feels terrible for this poor girl and wants to be there for her, as she has nobody.

She’s not positive how she can keep her brother’s wife in America if they get divorced, but she’s going to try her hardest.

Her parents and her brother are livid with her. Her parents kind of understand why she did what she did, but her brother sure doesn’t.

“I’m a straight woman, but I’d marry her if I could, realistically,” she concluded.

Do you think she did the right thing telling her brother’s wife the truth?

