She Told Her Condescending Tradwife Sister She Picked Her Awful Life, So She’s Not Bailing Her Out

Ever since this 24-year-old woman was just a child, she always held onto a lot of hatred for her sister, who is two years older than she is.

Her sister is somewhat impossible to get along with, and because of her challenging personality, she failed to make any friends growing up.

Her sister fictitiously believes she’s constantly right about everything. When she isn’t, she can’t acknowledge it, let alone say sorry for anyone deserving of an apology from her. So, to this day, her sister is still friendless. Are you surprised?

“She decided to drink the tradwife [Kool-Aid]. She met her husband in college, got pregnant, and dropped out. They have four children under the age of 8 together, and the youngest is a quadriplegic due to spinal damage and a birth defect,” she explained.

“I just finished law school, and I’m starting my career. My husband already has an established career, and we’re DINKS. We don’t intend on having any children.”

“My sister has historically talked down to us at family events. She says we don’t even understand what we’re missing out on, we’ll never know what true and unconditional love is, etc. Very condescending, as always.”

There’s currently trouble in paradise, and her sister is arguing a lot with her husband. Their mom revealed to her that her sister’s husband is financially controlling, and he does not allow her sister to have access to his money.

Her sister’s husband gives her sister money to buy groceries, and that’s it. All of the bills and everything in her sister’s life are in her husband’s name, not her own.

Oh, and her sister’s husband has been having affairs on top of all of this. Her sister has since reached out to ask if she can babysit her kids every weekend so she can make enough money to eventually leave her husband.

Although her sister didn’t frame it that way – she said she needs to consider the different options she has.

“When she came to me and asked this, I asked her, ‘But isn’t being a traditional wife your calling? You’ve told us this several times. You must’ve forgotten, but traditional wives aren’t supposed to work,'” she said.

“I kinda laughed at how she explained that maybe being a tradwife isn’t for her after all. Eventually, I just shut her down and told her that she picked this life, the life that she has always insisted is so superior to mine. Time to learn to deal with the problems that come with it.”

“My parents can’t watch her kids because dad is at work on an oil pipeline, and mom is too old to be working the hours she is already working. Our other relatives don’t live close enough to do it. She also asked my parents to move in with them, and my dad shut it down. He can’t really stand her kids.”

She’s left wondering if it’s mean of her to not want to help her sister out. What do you think?

