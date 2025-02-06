She Told Her Stuffy Neighbor To Quit Commenting On Her Clothes Since She Doesn’t Wake Up And Get Dressed To Make Her Happy

BullRun - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s so interesting to me what some people choose to make their business when they really should just stay in their own lane.

This 26-year-old woman has a stuffy neighbor in her 60s who never misses an opportunity to weigh in on her outfits.

Her neighbor is ultra-conservative when it comes to style and jumps in to lecture her on what she’s wearing whenever she runs into her.

At first, her response to her neighbor was to be respectful, but that has gotten her nowhere, and now she’s just done.

“I wear what I want—comfortable, casual stuff like crop tops, ripped jeans, and whatever else makes me feel good,” she explained.

“It’s not anything outrageous, but apparently, to her, it’s “too much.” She’s always saying things like, “Girls your age should dress more modestly” or “You’ll never find a good man dressing like that.”

“A few days ago, I was just out running errands in a simple outfit—jeans and a t-shirt—, and she stopped me to say I was “asking for attention” and that “no respectable woman would wear something like that.”

She was so upset that she stared her neighbor down and told her to shut her mouth with the comments, since she doesn’t wake up and get dressed for her benefit.

Her neighbor has since given her the cold shoulder, and other neighbors have added in their opinions, accusing her of being cruel.

BullRun – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

These neighbors also believe she should issue an apology for her behavior since the woman she’s been having a problem with is clearly worried about her and is from a different generation.

“But honestly, I’m tired of her constantly policing what I wear,” she concluded.

Do you think she should apologize to her neighborhood fashion police?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski