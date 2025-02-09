She Waited On A Woman Who Didn’t Leave Her A Tip, But Left A Nasty Note And Lied To Their Restaurant’s Hostess

It’s really not that hard to be nice, especially to people who wait on you at a restaurant, and we need kindness now more than ever out here in the world.

Kaitlynn, who goes by @kadiekaii on TikTok, is telling a story about a woman she waited on who didn’t leave her a tip but left a nasty note and lied to their restaurant’s host about her.

Nothing actually had gone down to make this woman mad when Kaitlynn was waiting on her that day, which is why Kaitlynn is still confused about what on earth happened.

This table had two other people sitting with the woman, who Kaitlynn thinks were her sons. She stopped by to check on them many times, refilled their drinks, and didn’t hear a peep out of any of them that they were unhappy with the service Kaitlynn was providing.

“The old lady apparently hated me. They all ordered pretty large entrees, so their plates were pretty heavy,” Kaitlynn explained in her video.

“I handed seat one his plate of food, and I handed seat two her plate of food that was really heavy, and I physically could not lower it any further or else my forearm would break, so I physically handed her the plate.”

The woman accepted the plate from Kaitlynn and didn’t seem upset in the least. Kaitlynn then gently placed the third plate of food onto the table and slid it over to the other younger guy since the plate weighed a ton.

Before Kaitlynn walked away, she asked the table if there was anything else she could do for them, and the woman rudely said she should take the salad bowl out of their way.

Undeterred, Kaitlynn grabbed that salad bowl and told everyone to enjoy their meals.

Five minutes later, Kaitlynn was back at that table to check on everyone, and she asked how their food was. All three people, including the mean lady, insisted everything was amazing.

When the table was finished eating, Kaitlynn approached them again, and they requested takeout boxes to pack up the rest of their plates.

Kaitlynn went off to fetch the boxes when the restaurant’s hostess came rushing up to Kaitlynn, demanding to know what she had done to everyone at that table.

Kaitlynn figured her hostess was pranking her since they love teasing one another at work, but nope, it turns out that the mean woman Kaitlynn had been waiting on lodged a complaint and made up lies about her!

The woman complained to the hostess that Kaitlynn was slamming plates around and declined to get that pesky salad bowl out of their way.

The hostess added that the woman was so upset she wanted the check ASAP so she could get the heck out of there.

Kaitlynn pointed out to the hostess that she had been at the table just seconds earlier, and everyone was smiling away, happy as could be.

Returning with the check and the boxes, Kaitlynn asked the mean woman if everything was alright and admitted her hostess told her they were not happy.

The woman snapped that she did not want to speak to her, so Kaitlynn offered to get her manager, but the woman responded that she was going to pay the bill and leave.

The two younger guys this woman was with kept their heads down as Kaitlynn spoke to her. They shook their heads “No” while refusing to look at Kaitlynn, which only left her even more confused.

Kaitlynn asked if the woman was sure she didn’t want her manager, and the woman replied that she didn’t have to speak to Kaitlynn about whatever her made-up problems were.

“I can not even imagine what kind of a parent you are based off that mentality of, ‘I’m mad at you, and you’re not going to know why,'” Kaitlynn continued.

When Kaitlynn went back to collect the bill, the woman had written that she was not leaving her a tip, along with this note:

Do better next time; you’ll get a better tip! You should not have to ask what the problem was or be confrontational.

Kaitlynn was anything but confrontational. She was very kind and calm when she asked the woman what was bothering her, and Kaitlynn gets anxious over being confrontational, so she’s anything but.

What do you think about what happened?

