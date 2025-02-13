The Unhinged Wife Of His Own Wife’s Affair Partner Showed Up At His Office In Tears

Six years back, this 42-year-old man and his 40-year-old wife, Anna, came dangerously close to getting a divorce.

This all happened after he emotionally cheated on Anna, which he can now say was the biggest slip-up he’s ever engaged in.

He and Anna attended therapy to fix their marriage, and he can proudly admit that he and Anna are the best they’ve ever been.

They also separated for the duration of six months while they were still talking about divorce, and they spent four months not saying a word to one another.

Throughout that time period, his wife joined some support groups and met a man named David, whose wife had emotionally cheated on him. David was also convinced that he and his wife were headed for a divorce, and they were separated as well.

“David became someone who helped Anna through the difficult time I created, someone who understood,” he explained.

“They started spending more time together and got a hotel room for a weekend. (Anna shared all of this with me when we got back together). They talked about their lives; what they should do. And [slept together a lot].”

“The wild part is that at the end of the weekend, they each had decided that the best path was to return to their spouses and never talk again. Whatever happened that weekend, it seemed very healing for them both. Although it’s not my favorite thing to think about, I’m actually grateful to David.”

A week ago, guess who showed up at his office unannounced? David’s wife.

She was crying and hysterical as she passed him a note that Anna had written. David’s wife had found that among his belongings.

The note was really a 50-bullet-point long list of all the amazing qualities David possessed, titled “Reasons Why You Are Worthy.”

Several of the things on that list were generic, but there were quite a few, ahem, steamy things thrown in there, too, about David’s physique and talents in the bedroom.

The note was dated amid his separation from Anna, so it’s not like she had been cheating on him with David, technically.

“I immediately went to Anna and asked her about this. She said yes, before she and David left the hotel, they wrote each other these lists, as a pep talk, as something for them to keep as they returned to their marriages,” he continued.

“She said both of their self-confidence had taken a hit, and they did this to pump up each other as they went back to their lives.”

“She had kept the list David wrote her, too. She showed it to me. Similar to his, he wrote lots of positives and really dirty stuff about her body and skills.”

As he read them all, he couldn’t help but side with David. The man was right about all of Anna’s highlights.

He’s unbothered by the list, but David’s wife is not. David’s wife has been constantly contacting both him and Anna, and she’s clearly “unhinged.”

David’s wife is insisting that she needs answers, and she’s also completely harassing them both. He’s really not sure how to handle David’s crazy wife.

What advice do you have for him?

