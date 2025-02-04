Three Days Before Her Best Friend’s Wedding, She Got Demoted For Not Being Able To Afford Her Hair And Makeup Expenses

Approximately a year ago, this young woman was asked to be her best friend’s Maid of Honor, and her best friend booked her wedding for three days ago.

She’s currently in college, and her best friend only graduated two months back. She said yes to being her bestie’s Maid of Honor, and she planned out her bachelorette party, paid for most of the expenses surrounding her best friend being at the party, attended the wedding dress fitting, went to the bridal shower, bought a bridal gift, and penned a heartfelt speech to give at the wedding.

Make no mistake, it’s been costly for her to participate in all of the festivities leading up to the wedding. A week ago, her best friend sprung on her that she had to cough up $40 for a hotel room the evening prior to the wedding, and she had to pay $150 for her hair and makeup expenses.

“I had a problem with this and asked her if I could simply stay at my place the night before and wake up early to head over to the venue or hotel,” she said.

She had just gotten her paycheck, which was $240, so she had a bit more than $300 to her name at that point in time.

In response, her best friend asked for a call, and she hopped on the phone with her. Her best friend was clearly irritated with her, and she reiterated that it would be tough for her to afford her makeup and hair costs, given her lack of money in her bank account.

Instead of having sympathy for her, her friend turned the phone call into a fight.

“I explained to her that my mom is a wedding planner and that typically the hair and makeup is optional, or if it’s not, it’s paid for entirely by the bride’s family,” she added.

“I also explained to her that I was going to have to ask my parents for money because of it, to which she said, “I know it’s uncomfortable, but I would do it for you.” In my head, the difference was that I would not have required her to pay the hair and makeup fee in order to be part of my wedding.”

“I then asked if it was possible to pay for just hair and make my makeup look as similar as possible to the other girls. She said no and then said that she did not want to argue and asked, “Are you paying the 150$ or not?” to which I responded, “I guess I am.”

Several days after the phone call, her best friend wanted to speak to her again. It was then that her best friend revealed that she was demoting her from Maid of Honor and blamed her for seeming stressed out.

She was shocked and hurt, as the only thing causing her anxiety was the amount of money she had to invest in her best friend’s big day.

Her best friend threw in there that there were more expectations for the Maid of Honor role, such as helping to clean up the whole wedding when it was over.

She replied to her friend that she was game for that responsibility, but if she truly wanted to demote her, she could do as she pleased.

Her best friend thanked her and promised they still are besties, and that she was still expecting her to come to the wedding as a guest. She hung up that phone call, feeling puzzled and sad.

“Later on, I realized that that was not ok to do to someone who you consider your best friend, and I wrote her a text saying in so many words that I thought she was not being truthful with the real reason she demoted me from MoH,” she continued.

“She responded a couple of hours before the rehearsal dinner and said that there was stuff that had happened over the past couple of days which made her think that was the best decision for her wedding. In which I responded that I was not present over those past couple of days.”

“She responded with, “I Understand.” I did not attend her wedding, which she also “understood.” Sounded like she didn’t want me there at all after the call we had discussing finances. I am utterly confused and hurt. Is this normal behavior, and who else has had a similar experience?”

