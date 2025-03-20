He Called His Late Ex-Wife’s Affair Partner A Disappointment After He Couldn’t Afford Her Gravestone

jefftakespics2 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Nearly thirteen years back, this man’s ex-wife cheated on him with one of her coworkers. After having a couple of one-night stands with her coworker, his ex-wife finally told him the truth.

She wanted him to reconcile and save their marriage, but instead, he immediately filed for divorce from her. His ex then began an official relationship with her affair partner.

“I will never respect this man and hate him to this day. At the very least, he isn’t a drunk or some abuser as far as I can tell,” he explained.

“The only issue I have with him is the obvious cheating and his poor financial habits.”

In 2016, his ex-wife found out that she had cancer, and he has to hand it to her affair partner for staying throughout her health struggles.

Her affair partner did care for her until she passed away, which was a year ago after his ex experienced some complications with cancer.

After her passing, everyone went on and on about how she was such an incredible woman and an amazing mom to their two kids, who were three and six when they divorced.

“I don’t agree, she wasn’t infallible nor was she such a morally good individual. But they can choose to believe what they want,” he added.

In a couple of months, it will be the first anniversary of his ex’s passing. His kids, his ex’s parents, and her affair partner wanted to get her a special gravestone since she has a very simple one marking her plot at the moment.

His ex’s parents are retired and on a fixed income, and his kids are in college and high school. Everyone thought his ex’s affair partner would be able to pay for the gravestone.

Well, this guy spent all of his money on silly things, and he had to step in and pay for the gravestone instead.

“I confronted him and called him a scatterbrain and a disappointment. I don’t understand how someone uses the money for their dead on whatever the [heck] he used it for,” he continued.

“Now he’s apparently sad and feeling remorseful according to my children, but I am not apologizing to this guy. He’s really starting to irritate me with this, but maybe I went too far?”

