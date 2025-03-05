He Got A Raise After Allowing Chat GPT To Argue With His Boss And Write His Email Responses

This man has a boss who doesn’t sound like a fun guy to work for. His boss never takes a break from his inbox and sends like 50 messages every single day.

Each one is brimming with passive-aggressive comments, such as his boss saying he’s simply “checking in” but in reality, he uses email as a micromanaging tool.

He quickly grew sick of all of the crazy emails and his boss being annoying. The thought crossed his mind to fork the emails over to ChatGPT to handle.

“So, I started copy-pasting his emails and letting AI generate my replies. Nothing fancy, just generic work-speak: “Sounds good, I’ll follow up shortly.” “I appreciate the feedback, will review ASAP,” he explained.

He was shocked to see that allowing ChatGPT to essentially argue back with his boss worked like a charm!

His boss quit hounding him and clearly was pleased with his work. His boss stated he was showing qualities of a leader due to the emails.

He then trained ChatGPT to tailor responses that sounded more like the way his boss writes, and that elevated him to a whole new level in his career.

“And then the insane part: He starts praising me. HR reaches out and says my “communication skills” are being noticed. My boss forwards one of my AI-generated emails to the entire company, calling it a “model of efficiency,” he added.

“Then last week, he hits me with: “I fought for this—you deserve it. You’re getting a raise.” Bro. I DIDN’T EVEN WRITE ANYTHING.“

He is literally going to be making more money due to him teaching AI to help him do his job. He’s left wondering if he should admit he’s leveraging ChatGPT in this way.

He’s also curious if he should work with ChatGPT to help him land a promotion for his next trick.

“Or do I just let my AI slowly take over the company while I sit back and vibe?” he wondered.

