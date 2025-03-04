He Wants To Call Off His Wedding After Finding $80,000 In Cash Stashed In His Fiancé’s Cabin

bartoshd - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For more than two years now, this 29-year-old man has been with his 34-year-old fiancé and they got engaged a year ago.

His fiancé is currently out of town on a work trip, but yesterday, he stopped by his fiancé’s winter cabin. His fiancé’s in the middle of getting his roof replaced, so he asked him to stay over and just make sure everything was going well with the home repairs.

That was his first time visiting the cabin – it’s a place his fiancé likes to go to when he skis in the winter as it’s located close to a few slopes.

“Well, I arrived last night and couldn’t sleep, as, his bed was really uncomfortable. After readjusting the several times, I noticed it felt lumpy,” he explained.

“I moved the bed out and found a slit in the side, and when I reached in, I found a lot of cash. Like, large bundles of cash.”

“I eventually counted all of it, and it’s $80,000 in cash. I’m a little freaked out, and I have no idea why he’d have this large amount of money, especially hidden in his cabin.”

He and his fiancé have both been struggling financially lately and pinching pennies to make ends meet, so to come across a hidden stack of cash was really off-putting to him.

He’s concerned that perhaps his fiancé is not the man he thought he was going to be marrying, which is making him think he should reconsider walking down the aisle.

Not only that, but he can’t help but feel as if his fiancé betrayed him by not disclosing the savings hidden underneath his mattress. They could really use that money right about now.

“…We spend a lot of time together, so I’m not even sure where he’d find the time to hide all of this cash. At this point, I want to call off the wedding,” he continued.

“What should I do?”

