Her Best Friend Neglects Her Kids And Raises Them In A Disgusting Hoarder Home

Monkey Business - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman has a best friend who absolutely suffers from mental illness, as no sane person would be comfortable living the way that she lives.

Her best friend is a hoarder, and her house is disgusting. She’s tried to help her friend out and clean for her, but less than a month later, her friend’s house went right back to being horrible once more.

“Every time she gets in a better place, she gets a new pet or gets pregnant. Getting an 80-pound dog felt like the last straw,” she explained.

Her best friend mentioned her dog was going to the bathroom in the house, and since it was too difficult to pick up, she simply allowed the waste to “mummify.”

Oh, and her best friend, her best friend’s husband, and their kids constantly have lice, since they never treat it, and they’re always getting sick, because they don’t clean their kitchen supplies.

She’s tried to talk to her best friend about all of this, but her best friend doesn’t listen. Her best friend recently became pregnant yet again, which didn’t surprise her.

“And now her house is so bad, you can’t even step inside. The entire family smells like feces, and she is over here going to parties, other kids’ events, and ignoring that they are living in a literal cesspool,” she added.

“Her entire personality has become her pregnancy, and she can’t even see that it is SO unfair that this baby is being born into a wasteland and will be taking resources away from her already existing children.”

She’s having a tough time standing by and bearing witness to how out of control her best friend’s life has become.

Monkey Business – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She would love to call CPS, but she doesn’t have the heart to do that to her best friend. I’m sure we can all imagine that her best friend would lose her children in an instant, given their living conditions.

She feels like she’s her best friend’s partner in crime. She feels so awful, but she doesn’t know what she can do to help.

“I feel terrible and I can’t stand to be around her, not only because her body odor makes my sensitive nose want to fall off, but also because I can’t live in the fake world where she thinks everything is okay,” she continued.

“I’ve tried to explain to her how this isn’t okay but she does nothing about it. I’ve offered to pay for cleaning services, get friends together to help, come do it myself, she says no.”

“I’m at a loss, and watching this is hurting and bringing up parts of my childhood that feel like a sting. She deserves better, her kids deserve better, her animals deserve better.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski