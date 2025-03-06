Her Boyfriend Pretended To Propose To Her In Front Of His Family, So She Embarrassed Him

This 40-year-old woman’s relationship with her 38-year-old boyfriend Keith has been weighed down with his relentless pranks.

Keith enjoys making whoever it is he’s pranking look bad, and she has issued multiple warnings to Keith to not play around with her.

She’s not into forgiveness, and she told Keith that his pranks made her no longer trust him. He just laughed and didn’t stop.

She chose to give him more opportunities to redeem himself, as overall, he’s a great guy, if you can overlook the pranks.

“However, these traits began to fade away and I don’t know why. It kind of shifted. I don’t know if showing him love made him think that he could do this,” she explained.

“We never had fights, although we had disagreements and I tended to clam up if I was really hurt. This happened twice.”

The first time Keith hurt her feelings was when they attended a city council gala together. That night when they were done at the gala, they stopped into a deli.

Her ex was in there, and they are on good terms, but Keith was furious with her for being polite to him. Keith accused her of being “too friendly” and “disrespectful.”

He pretty much berated her for ten minutes before switching tactics and attempting to make her jealous by saying certain things about her best friend.

Keith never honestly apologized for his behavior that evening. The second time he hurt her feelings was when he put her down and said her outfit one day looked awful.

She knows she should have broken up with Keith on the spot, but she was juggling so much between her job and her loved ones that she downplayed it.

She also was still hoping that they could get back what they once had in their relationship, but Keith’s latest prank proved she was deluding herself.

A week ago, they attended his birthday party at his mom’s house, and things were fine, but then all of the guests fell silent.

Keith got down on one knee, and she just stood there, wondering what was going on, as they weren’t in a place in their relationship that would warrant a proposal.

She was hoping he wasn’t trying to humiliate her in front of 20 other people, so she asked him to open the box he had in his hands.

“He opened the box and he had a beer can tab in it. I told him off right there. I said that he took a knee to give out junk just like he tried to suck up to people to try and get them to sign up for his tacky, insignificant LLC so that he could push his trash services that he hardly knows how to do,” she continued.

“I also mentioned how he lost his jobs, twice ,and said I fully understand why he couldn’t afford a real ring. I asked him if he honestly saw me marrying a manchild.”

“His family [was] offended. Some of them looked uncomfortable but some of them acted like I went overboard. He tried to apologize but I informed him…that we were done.”

She walked out of there, and had to keep walking for the next half hour until she could locate an Uber, as Keith had driven her to the party.

Later on, the girlfriend of Keith’s brother checked on her and stated she understood that she was angry. This girl also said that she and her boyfriend were not looped in on Keith’s prank, before adding that it was a low blow to humiliate Keith and attack his career.

The thing is, Keith hurt her so deeply in front of a crowd that lacing into his failures in his job made sense to her.

“I stood up for myself but I guess I went overboard and maybe I should have just turned around and walked away. Was I extra for this?” she wondered.

You can read the original post below.

