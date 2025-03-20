Her Brother’s Been Lying To Their Grandparents About Needing Rent Money And Spending Their Cash On Luxury Living Instead

pikselstock - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This 25-year-old woman says that her 23-year-old brother has always erred on the side of irresponsibility. While she adores her brother, he cannot get his act together.

She understands everyone encounters tough spots, but her brother just will not get out of his own way. Now, their grandparents are in their late 70s, and they have big hearts.

“They’re not rich or anything, but they’ve always helped out when they can. Over the last few months, my brother’s been asking them for money pretty regularly,” she explained.

“He tells them that he needs help with “medical bills,” “rent,” and “prescriptions.” At first, I thought, okay, maybe he’s really struggling. I didn’t think much of it, but then I started noticing something… weird.”

“I started seeing posts from him on social media. And not just any posts he was showing off new gadgets, like the latest phone, a brand-new gaming console, and taking pics at fancy restaurants. And this was all happening right after he’d get money from our grandparents. Like, the timing was way too suspicious to ignore.”

She tried to mind her own business, she really did, but as her brother kept on posting what he was buying with their grandparents’ money, she couldn’t stand by and do nothing.

This wasn’t a one-off occurrence – her brother would get the money from their grandparents and then turn right around and brag on social media about what he was buying with it.

As she said, their grandparents aren’t rich, and they have only been giving her brother money because they were under the impression he was struggling and in need.

Yesterday evening, she finally questioned her brother about why he felt it was appropriate to lie to their grandparents about the money.

pikselstock – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people



Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I told him it wasn’t fair to take advantage of them, especially when he was using their money for unnecessary stuff,” she said.

“He got super defensive, like way more than I expected. He started saying I had no idea what he was going through and that I was “invading his privacy” and “judging him.” He even accused me of being jealous of his life. I was honestly shocked by how he turned it around on me.”

“It got pretty heated. He started yelling, and I just told him that he needed to come clean to our grandparents because what he was doing wasn’t okay. He stormed off, saying I was being disrespectful and that it was none of my business.”

She’s left wondering if she was right to call her brother out for taking advantage of their grandparents’ kindness, since it may have wrecked their relationship.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski