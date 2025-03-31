Her Estranged Dad’s Wife Is Demanding She Give Back The Money He Gifted Her

Iona - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

All throughout this 21-year-old girl’s life, her dad has not been involved in the least. Her dad left her and her mom behind when she was two-years-old, and he didn’t pay her mom a dime in child support.

He actually quit his job and agreed to go to jail instead of paying child support, which is pretty wild. Finally, her mom stopped trying to hold her dad accountable, as she was not succeeding.

“She felt like it was wasting resources chasing after him when it was obvious he was going to avoid it, however he could,” she explained.

“A couple of years ago, he moved about an hour away, and I saw him for the first time since a court appearance when I was 8. We didn’t speak either of those times, but it surprised me that he came back.”

“I found out he was married and had more kids from my paternal aunt. He’d reached out to her and wanted to reconnect, and she told him where to go. She was always pretty disgusted he walked away like he did and refused to support me financially.”

Back in December, her dad went over to her aunt’s house and left her a present inside an envelope. When she stopped by and opened up the envelope, she was shocked to find a check.

The check was for an enormous amount of money. She then gave the check to her mom but her mom insisted she should keep the cash, considering her dad did owe her for being a deadbeat all those years.

Her mom maintained she was entitled to the compensation due to her dad’s abandonment. She pushed back and told her mom to take it, but her mom refused.

She then cashed the check and put the money into her bank account. Well, then her estranged dad’s wife showed up at her aunt’s house, asking for the money back.

Iona – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Her aunt kicked her out, but days later, her dad’s wife came back while she was over. Her dad’s wife said he had drained their bank accounts to give her that cash, and it was supposed to go to her own kids.

“I told her it wasn’t my problem, and my aunt threatened to call the cops,” she said. “She showed up at my aunt’s house again a few days after, and my aunt followed through and called the cops.”

“But apparently this woman left the message that I was selfish and entitled, and I stole it from her kids.”

She’s left wondering if it’s wrong of her to keep the money. What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski