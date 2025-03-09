Her Ex-Fiancé’s Pregnant Girlfriend Is Demanding She Hand Over The Life Insurance Money She Just Got From Him

Alina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman spent seven years with her ex-fiancé, and two years ago, he proposed to her. They also decided to get life insurance policies back then, since they were building a future with one another.

She listed her ex as her beneficiary, and her ex listed her as his. Sadly, six months before her wedding day, she found out that her ex was cheating on her.

“I was devastated, but I forgave him because I didn’t want to throw away seven years of my life,” she explained.

“I thought we could move past it. But two months before the wedding, he blindsided me, he left me for the same woman he had cheated with.”

“I was completely heartbroken. I begged him to reconsider, but he told me he had moved on and that I should too. It took me a long time to heal, but I eventually accepted that he had made his choice. Over time, I worked on rebuilding my life.”

This all went down exactly a year ago, and she made sure to find a new beneficiary on her life insurance policy following the breakup.

Her ex suddenly passed away a week ago, and her ex’s sister reached out to tell her that she was still listed as his beneficiary, so she’s getting $100,000.

Oh, and her ex’s girlfriend has contacted her asking for all of that money, and this is the exact same woman her ex left her for.

This woman is unemployed and pregnant and believes she’s entitled to the life insurance money. She feels bad for this unborn baby, but it was on her ex to switch her out on the policy, and he failed to do that.

“I wasn’t expecting this money, but legally, it is mine. I didn’t take anything from anyone, it was his choice to leave things as they were,” she said.

“I don’t think I should be obligated to give it up, especially considering how he treated me. This isn’t about revenge or pettiness. It’s simply about the fact that I was the named beneficiary, and I see no reason why I should be the one to fix a mistake that he made.”

“That being said, I don’t want to be heartless. I’m considering setting aside a small amount for the baby because none of this is the child’s fault. But at the same time, I don’t think I should feel guilty for keeping what was legally left to me.”

What do you think she should do with the money?

