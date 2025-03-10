Her Fiancé Hit Her With A Prenup That Will Leave Her Penniless, And He’s Treating Her Like A Bad Business Decision

This woman’s fiancé built his own company, and he’s quite wealthy due to his success. He recently hit her with a prenup that will leave her penniless if their marriage doesn’t work out, and it’s making her nervous.

Don’t get her wrong – she understands he wants to protect what he worked so hard to build, but the prenup his lawyer wrote is pretty insane.

She feels it’s “in bad faith” and meant to oppress her. Her fiancé brings home fifteen times the salary that she earns, and they have discussed their future plans, which entail moving to another state and having three kids.

The prenup states that she is not entitled to any of his assets and she will get no shared assets. After four years, she can get a piece of the house they will be sharing, but only if her fiancé feels like giving it to her by then.

This means that should their marriage come to an end, she will have literally nothing and no protection. He did offer to be responsible for the majority of their expenses throughout their marriage, but that’s not enough security for her.

While she does intend to keep her career, it will suffer when she starts having kids and devotes her time to their family.

She has spoken to two lawyers so far who have deemed the prenup to be “unconscionable,” as it unfairly benefits her fiancé while leaving her high and dry.

“My dad is livid, and I don’t feel safe moving forward under these conditions. That said, I’ve only received one draft and haven’t talked to him about it yet (we’ve had many conversations prior to this about the prenup and listened and loosely thought ok let’s see it in writing, but seeing how it’s written feels extremely lopsided),” she explained.

“I know lawyers sometimes start aggressively, and he will likely say, “But this is what we talked about!”…but I was completely thrown off seeing it in writing. I understand his desire to protect himself, but this feels like a business transaction where I’m a liability, not a life partner.”

“This prenup makes me feel like I have no security, no real partnership, and no leverage if I sacrifice my career, body, [and] everyone I know here to raise our kids. I want to approach this conversation, but I’m seriously questioning if this is worth it. Should I try to renegotiate, or is this a sign to walk away now?”

