Her Husband Blames Her For His Mom’s Death, And Her Family Thinks She’s The Grim Reaper

Two decades ago, this woman’s mother-in-law was sadly diagnosed with cancer. She and her husband were caring for her, but then after her mother-in-law had a terrible reaction to chemo, she landed in the hospital.

Her mother-in-law was placed in an induced coma, but her kidneys and liver were failing her. The doctors mentioned taking her mother-in-law off life support was the best thing to do.

“My husband didn’t want to but I convinced him to because even if she survived it would not be a good or pleasant scenario for her according to the doctors,” she explained.

“She died within 6 hours of having her life support removed. My husband occasionally accuses me of “letting” her die.”

Several years after that, her own mom was then diagnosed with cancer. It was in her lungs, but her mom wasn’t a smoker.

The cancer then metastasized to her mom’s brain and although she had chemo, she had a bad reaction to it. Doctors informed her that her mom should not have chemo anymore, and she would have to go into hospice if they opted to stop treatment.

She chose hospice, and her mom passed away after three months there. To this day, her brothers believe she failed to fight for her mom.

Next, her dad landed in the hospital after he got an infection in his feet that turned septic, despite everything looking fine on the outside.

While her dad was hospitalized, he had to be resuscitated, but it didn’t work. The doctors performed CPR for a couple of minutes, and they said if they managed to bring him back, he would suffer severely due to how many of his ribs were broken in the process.

Her brother, not wanting to make the call about what to do, passed it on to her. So she told the doctors to stop CPR.

“Even though I’m not sure what I believe in the afterlife I know he was wanting to see her [mom] again I felt it was time to let him go,” she said.

“So now I’ve been the deciding factor in 3 people’s deaths. At the time I felt they were all logical and no one else wanted to make that decision so I did.”

“But I kind of wonder if I was too clinical and heartless. I miss all 3 of these people daily. I loved them completely. I don’t truly think a different decision would have saved them. But I hate I’m the one they blame for it.”

Do you think her family is mean to call her the Grim Reaper, and do you think her husband is wrong for blaming her for his mom’s death?

