Her Husband Wants To Open Their Marriage, And She’s Demanding That He Make A Video Consenting To It As Evidence

This 35-year-old woman and her husband, who is the same age as her, are high school sweethearts. They started dating at 15 and got married at 25 after she gave birth to their first child.

She and her husband have never been with anyone else but one another, and she figured their relationship was solid, but they did have a tough go of things.

It was difficult to step into the role of parents, and then six years ago, she gave birth to twin boys, and having three kids really became a lot for them to deal with.

“It was rough and between child rearing, both working, taking care of the home, and struggling to save for a bigger place I honestly started to wonder if we’d make it,” she explained.

When their kids were all old enough to go to school, she and her husband attended counseling together.

They got a new house, paid down their student loans, found help with childcare, advanced their careers, and went out on monthly date nights to dedicate time to their marriage.

Things weren’t flawless, but they were working out. But out of the blue, her husband mentioned he wanted to make their relationship more exciting.

She was open to it initially, however, her husband eventually admitted that he had an interest in opening up their marriage.

“I was shocked, confused, hurt, and the thought of cheating entered my mind. He assured me that it wasn’t and sent me articles and videos about “ethical non-monogamy” but I wasn’t initially open to it,” she said.

“Unfortunately, my husband didn’t stop and kept pestering me about it to the point where it would ruin our date nights and after a year I relented just to get it over with, but insisted on some ground rules, one of them being that I wanted us both to side down together and record ourselves consenting to allowing the other to have a partner.”

She had come across a story about a woman in an open marriage whose in-law saw her out with her boyfriend, snapped photos, and started family drama.

The in-law said this woman was cheating, and her husband didn’t stick up for her. She was concerned about something like that going down in their life, but her husband brushed her off.

So, she doubled down and told her husband that if he did not record a video of himself agreeing to an open marriage, she won’t be moving ahead with that plan.

“My husband thinks I’m being paranoid, unreasonable, selfish, unfair, and unwilling to compromise,” she concluded.

