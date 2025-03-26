Her Mom’s Been Unemployed For Decades, So She’s Refusing To Give Her Money Now That She’s Homeless

For the last thirty years, this 34-year-old woman’s 59-year-old mom has been unemployed. Back when she and her brother were little, her mom was a stay-at-home mom, while their dad was the breadwinner.

But after she and her brother were old enough not to need their mom 24/7, she still refused to get a job. Her mom and dad argued nonstop about her mom not wanting to work, and ultimately, that led to their divorce.

“Post-divorce, she immediately remarried an older man and relied entirely on him—until he died last year, leaving nearly everything to his own kids and pennies to her,” she explained.

“She then moved in with my brother and his wife, agreeing to babysit their kids full time. Instead, she barely helped (watching them maybe twice a week for half-days), neglected basic care (like leaving a soiled diaper on my niece, causing a severe rash), and bossed my SIL around like a tyrant.”

“Predictably, they’re kicking her out. I warned her this would happen.”

Since her mom is homeless, she asked if she could stay with her. Her mom even promised to help care for her two-year-old child, but she told her mom there’s no way.

She clued her mom in on how she caused her brother’s marriage to be on the rocks, and she’s also the person who said for years that adults should not live with their own parents.

Her mom actually kicked her and her brother out of the house as soon as they hit 18. Her mom sobbed to her that she had nowhere to stay, but she reminded her mom about how that happened to her after her mom kicked her out.

She was forced to find a job and rent a room, so she advised that her mom do the same, considering she no longer has a roof over her head.

“She begged for rent money, but I refused: “You’re healthy and able to work. No freeloading.” Cue a screaming match,” she continued.

“Relatives are now harassing me, calling me heartless. Even her late husband’s son guilt-tripped me: “She’s your responsibility.” But I don’t feel guilty.”

“Mom never prioritized us—unless she needed something. If she’d been kind, I’d welcome her. But after a lifetime of hypocrisy? Nope.”

