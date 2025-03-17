Her Mom’s Convincing Her Wedding Guests To Buy Cheaper Gifts Than She Has On Her Registry

When you get to be a bride, you do have a right to put whatever it is your heart desires on your wedding registry.

While that doesn’t mean your guests will buy you everything on your list, that wedding registry is like a rite of passage.

This 33-year-old woman is getting married soon, and surprisingly, her 70-year-old mom has been attempting to get her guests to purchase cheaper gifts than the ones she has on her registry. Her mom didn’t try to do this when her brothers got married, by the way.

She doesn’t believe that she put anything crazy on her registry, and her most expensive item is a set of pots and pans that cost about $336. The cheapest things run about $34, with the average being around $84.

Her mom was especially upset over a set of kitchen gadgets on her registry for $126. Her mom exclaimed that she could easily get a set for $21 on Amazon.

“I did have a conversation with my Mom and asked her not to tell guests to buy cheap versions of the registry items,” she said.

“I also explained my reasoning for the items I had on the registry which is that my fiancé and I have been living together for a while so most of the things on the registry are meant to be upgraded replacements of things we already own.”

“My fiancé and I already have a cheap spatula set that is permanently stained by tomato sauce; it’d be nice to get a set that lasts for a really long time. She just said “ok” – I think she understood my reasoning and will stop. I just don’t get why she would be so offended by my wedding registry having expensive items since that seems pretty normal from the weddings I’ve attended.”

Her mom hates receiving luxury items as presents and is the kind of woman who prefers stocking stuffers like dollar-store rubber gloves.

Her mom and dad are well-off financially, so her mom’s penny-pinching ways are puzzling. Her parents have multiple vacation homes, but her mom loves to use cookware that should be in the trash.

However, her mom purchases lovely presents for her, her siblings, and all the grandkids. So you can see why the whole wedding registry thing is crazy to her.

What do you think about all this?

