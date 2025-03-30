Her Neighbor’s Angry That She Won’t Let Him Use Her Vintage Bathtub For Therapy Sessions

Anna Baburkina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

After her grandpa passed away, this 28-year-old woman inherited his Victorian home. Many people think she’s lying when she says she’s the owner of the house.

Now, she was always close to her grandpa when she was little, and she loved visiting him, so he was happy to give her his house.

“One of the features of the house is the original clawfoot bathtub from the 1920s in the upstairs bathroom,” she explained.

“I was originally going to look at having it removed, but kept putting it off due to the logistics of getting it out of the house and hiring people to help me. I used it out of necessity, and it may sound weird, but I eventually fell in love with it.”

“It’s spacious and it feels luxurious like I’m some sort of old royal or something, lol. Over the past few years, I have researched how to care for it and only use special cleaners, and basically treat it like an antique.”

She has a 50-year-old neighbor named Dennis, and he’s, well, bizarre. He is a fan of strange health trends, like taking water out of their nearby pond and drinking it for “earth nutrients” or sticking his feet in dirt buckets for “electrical balance.”

She suspects he has some mental problems. Dennis has recently become interested in hydrotherapy, so he needs to soak himself in freezing water so can get his nervous system reset.

While she tries to steer clear of Dennis, he’s always out on his lawn or on his porch, so he’s not entirely avoidable.

Two weeks ago, Dennis came to her house, and he unexpectedly asked if he could use her bathtub for hydrotherapy.

Anna Baburkina – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She figured Dennis was pranking her, but he was serious. He went on about how since her bathtub was crafted before the Industrial Revolution, it was not tainted. She refused to let Dennis soak in her tub.

“Dennis did not take this well. He said I was being “selfish with community resources” and that because I inherited the house rather than buying it, I had a “duty to share” since I “didn’t work for it,” she added.

“He started bringing it up EVERY time he saw me—passive-aggressively saying things like, “Must be nice to hoard that all to yourself.” Then, somehow, this got out to the neighborhood Facebook group this week (who LOVES drama), and now half the street thinks I’m the villain for “gatekeeping” my own bathtub.”

“This is just as absurd as it sounds. The cherry on top is Dennis conveniently claims that his shower stopped working too, so he doesn’t even have a place to clean himself (not like this was a favorite pastime of his to begin with).”

Yesterday, she saw one of her other neighbors while out walking, and this woman laced into her for being selfish and not allowing Dennis in her bathtub.

Earlier today, someone gift-wrapped a bar of soap and placed it in her mailbox. She suspects it was the neighbor who yelled at her yesterday.

She feels as if she’s going crazy since nobody in the neighborhood is on her side.

Do you think she’s wrong for telling Dennis no?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski