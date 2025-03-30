He’s An Affair Baby Whose Siblings Want Nothing To Do With Him, So He Says He’s An Only Child

ajr_images - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you had siblings who weren’t interested in having a relationship with you, would you tell people you’re an only child to save yourself the headache of having to explain everything?

This 25-year-old man calls himself a “double affair baby.” His dad and mom were both married with children when they kicked off their relationship and began cheating.

They filed for divorce and got married to one another, and they stayed together to raise him. His mom and dad’s other kids wanted nothing to do with him and wouldn’t acknowledge him as their brother.

Ever since he was little, he can remember his siblings treating him with anger. All his siblings had moved out of the house when he was nine, and he hardly saw them after that. When he did, though, his siblings made it obvious they didn’t consider him a family member.

“I mean one even told me the world would be a better place if I’d never been born or if I had died,” he said.

“Because of all this, I claim I’m an only child when people ask. I never say I have siblings, half or otherwise. That’s just my preference, and I find it easier.”

“Plus, I only have siblings through genetics, not through a bond or anything else. I’m pretty sure they would all leave me for dead on the side of the road if the chance ever occurred.”

This brings us to today: he’s currently engaged to a woman who happens to be cousins with his ex-best friend from childhood.

He was super close with his best friend until their junior year of high school, when his best friend became super mean.

He met his fiancée years after his friendship was over, and she knows he’s a double affair baby. She thinks it’s fair to call himself an only child, considering how hostile his siblings are about him even as adults.

He’s run into his ex-best friend at a few family gatherings lately, and this guy called him a liar for refusing to admit he has siblings.

“Then I have a few relatives (not my parents; I’m no contact with them) who get upset when they realize I don’t claim my siblings,” he continued.

“We have discussed how if they don’t claim me or count me when talking about siblings, they have then I won’t count them.”

“The family members tell me that could change, and I could avoid awkwardness by letting people know, so if I have a relationship with any of them in the future, I won’t end up with egg on my face.”

Do you think he’s wrong for telling everyone his siblings don’t exist?

