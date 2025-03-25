He’s Divorcing His Wife After Learning That Her Male Best Friend Is Someone She Used To Sleep With

bonninturina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Around a month back, this 43-year-old man learned that his 41-year-old wife’s 40-year-old male bestie was not just a friend to her – this was a guy his wife used to hook up with.

When he learned that little detail, it sent him into a blind rage. It’s not so much about his wife’s romantic past – it’s that his wife was happy to keep this hidden from him for years on end.

Adding insult to injury, his 40-year-old sister is best friends with his wife, and she was aware of all this, yet she kept it a secret too.

He and his wife began dating eighteen years ago, and they had an agreement to no longer stay in touch with any of their exes. So his wife never held up her end of the bargain.

“After finding out last month, I spoke to a lawyer and told my wife we were getting a divorce—nothing she says or does now will change that,” he explained.

“I also took a DNA test for my daughter (16F) and twin boys (12M), and have gone no contact with my sister. Some might say I’m taking things too far, especially with the DNA test, but there’s a reason for it.”

His wife’s former flame looks just like him. They both have blue eyes, blond hair, and are 6 feet tall. He never had a reason to doubt the paternity of his kids, but after finding out about his wife’s romance with her best friend, he’s worried.

Oh, and he discovered that his wife’s male bestie never got married before due to his “free soul,” but that makes him suspect his wife settled for him.

If his wife’s best friend had wanted to be married, he knows his wife would have left him for this guy without any hesitation.

bonninturina – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The one positive thing in this situation is that he owns their home, as it was an inheritance he received from his grandpa prior to marrying his wife.

He has since kicked his wife out of his home and dropped her off at her mom and dad’s, where he informed them of the reason why he’s filing for divorce.

“I also told my kids because I believe they’re old enough to know the truth,” he added. “Since then, my wife has been calling me constantly, crying and swearing that they were just friends, but I don’t believe her.”

“I made it clear that even if the DNA test confirms all three kids are mine, I will still go through with the divorce. From what I hear from my brother-in-law, who lives near her parents, she’s a complete wreck and barely eats anything.”

“My sister has also tried to reach out to me through her husband, but I told them I don’t consider her my sister anymore after wasting 18 years of my life. Honestly, if the DNA test comes back negative, I don’t know what I would do. I love my kids more than anything in this world, and finding out that even one of them isn’t mine would break me more than anything else.”

Do you think he’s blowing things out of proportion?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski