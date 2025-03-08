He’s Dumping His Girlfriend Over Her Spoiled And Entitled Daughter

kiuikson - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For the last two years, this 33-year-old man has been living with his 32-year-old girlfriend, and over the last five years, they’ve been dating. They have daughters from prior relationships who are around the same age as one another.

The girls get along for the most part, but his daughter mainly lives with her mom and rarely stays over at their house.

As for his stepdaughter, she lives with them 24/7. His stepdaughter is completely spoiled and can’t share anything, let alone time with her mom.

“Setting boundaries with her has been difficult, both in terms of her accepting my presence in her mom’s life and improving her behavior,” he explained.

“After moving in, I started contributing financially, helping with household expenses, and since I have a good salary, I’ve thrown both girls amazing birthday parties and taken them on great vacations.”

“However, my stepdaughter’s entitlement has only gotten worse. She believes she deserves everything, acts extremely spoiled, and refuses to listen.”



His stepdaughter is impolite, she lies, and she does not behave in the least. He has requested that his girlfriend do something to fix this since it bothered him so much.

He’s had many discussions about his stepdaughter’s behavior not only with his girlfriend but with his stepdaughter too.

He tried to pay to send his stepdaughter to therapy in an effort to get her to improve. Sadly, nothing is working, and his stepdaughter is getting worse.

“My stepdaughter has become a compulsive liar—she will deny things even when I clearly see her doing them,” he said.

“My partner doesn’t discipline her in any meaningful way. She just tells her not to do it again, but there are no real consequences for her actions.”

“This is becoming a bigger issue because I don’t want my daughter to feel like there’s a double standard. If she gets punished for misbehaving while my stepdaughter gets away with everything, that’s not fair to her.”

“After putting in so much effort and having countless conversations with my partner, I’ve come to the realization that nothing is going to change. Because of that, I’ve decided it may be best to walk away.”

He’s left wondering if it’s wrong of him to want to dump his girlfriend over her spoiled and entitled kid.

What do you think?

